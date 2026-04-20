Lady Teacher, Engaged In Census Duty, Goes Missing In Odisha's Mayurbhanj
The teacher went missing after she left for a field visit on Saturday, reports Sanjay Kumar Parida.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Rairangpur: A lady teacher engaged in census enumeration work has gone missing in Dhenkinenjia area under Baripada Sadar police station in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.
Jyotsnarani Sahu (30), an assistant teacher at Dhenkinenjia Government UP School did not return home from census work on Satuday. A native of Puri district, she was deployed in Census-2026 duty on April 16. On April 18 (Saturday) at around 7 am, she went to school and from there left for a field visit as part of her census duty.
However, when she did not return home till around 12 noon, her family tried to contact her. But her mobile was switched off. After that a missing report was filed by Suresh Chandra Shi, the owner of the house where Sahu stays on rent.
In the complaint, Suresh stated that even after extensive searches in nearby areas where census work is being carried out, no trace of Sahu was found.
Baripada Sadar police station has made a station diary entry and has started a search for Sahu. If any person has any information about Sahu, then they are requested to contact the police or family members on phone number 8847894230.
Baripada Sadar Police Station In-charge Sasmita Mahanat said, "On Sunday, the owner of the house where Sahu stays on rent, filed a written missing complaint at the police station. After receiving the complaint, an entry was made in the station diary. Investigation into the matter is on."
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