ETV Bharat / state

Lady Teacher, Engaged In Census Duty, Goes Missing In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Rairangpur: A lady teacher engaged in census enumeration work has gone missing in Dhenkinenjia area under Baripada Sadar police station in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Jyotsnarani Sahu (30), an assistant teacher at Dhenkinenjia Government UP School did not return home from census work on Satuday. A native of Puri district, she was deployed in Census-2026 duty on April 16. On April 18 (Saturday) at around 7 am, she went to school and from there left for a field visit as part of her census duty.

However, when she did not return home till around 12 noon, her family tried to contact her. But her mobile was switched off. After that a missing report was filed by Suresh Chandra Shi, the owner of the house where Sahu stays on rent.