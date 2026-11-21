ETV Bharat / state

Lady Police SI Dies By Suicide In Odisha's Ganjam

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: A lady sub-inspector (SI) posted at Purusottampur police station in Odisha's Ganjam district allegedly died by suicide.

Police said the body of the SI was found in her quarters within the police station. She was found hanging with a cloth wrapped around her neck. While the reason behind the SI taking the extreme step has not yet been ascertained, Ganjam Superintendent of Police (SP) Harish BC rushed to Purusottampur police station on being informed of the incident.

A team from FSL also reached the spot and collected evidence. Investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the SI taking the extreme step. The deceased was a 2024-batch SI and had joined Purusottampur police station around two months ago after completing her training. The deceased hailed from Jajpur and was married to a man from Puri. Harish said the deceased was not burdened with cases as police teams had been focused on managing major disasters—specifically floods and cyclones—over the last two months. He said a probe has been initiated into the incident and the deceased's family has been informed of her death.