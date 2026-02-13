ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh's Top NC Leader Qamar Ali Akhoon Passes Away; Jammu Kashmir Assembly Pays Tribute

Srinagar: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former cabinet minister Qamar Ali Akhoon passed away on Friday, his party said in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and expressed grief.

The NC legislator, Tanvir Sadiq, informed the House of Akhoon’s demise and paid tribute to the departed soul. Following the announcement, members of the Assembly expressed sorrow and paid rich tributes to him.

A seasoned politician, Akhoon hailed from Sangra village of Kargil, Ladakh, and had the distinction of representing the region at different forums. He was a minister in the former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah-led cabinet, before the erstwhile J&K state was reorganised into two union territories, separating Ladakh from it after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Akhoon held the cabinet portfolio and led the Food and Supplies Department at that time. He also occupied several positions within the NC and was recognised as a key voice for the mountainous district of Kargil in the erstwhile J&K state. In 2023, he was appointed Additional General Secretary of the party in Ladakh, a position he held until his death.

In 2024, Akhoon briefly became the centre of controversy when he rebelled against the party after the NC leadership in Ladakh decided to support a Lok Sabha candidate against the party's wishes.