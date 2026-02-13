Ladakh's Top NC Leader Qamar Ali Akhoon Passes Away; Jammu Kashmir Assembly Pays Tribute
A seasoned politician, Akhoon had the distinction of representing the region at different forums, including in the former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah-led cabinet.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 13, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Srinagar: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former cabinet minister Qamar Ali Akhoon passed away on Friday, his party said in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and expressed grief.
The NC legislator, Tanvir Sadiq, informed the House of Akhoon’s demise and paid tribute to the departed soul. Following the announcement, members of the Assembly expressed sorrow and paid rich tributes to him.
A seasoned politician, Akhoon hailed from Sangra village of Kargil, Ladakh, and had the distinction of representing the region at different forums. He was a minister in the former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah-led cabinet, before the erstwhile J&K state was reorganised into two union territories, separating Ladakh from it after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
Akhoon held the cabinet portfolio and led the Food and Supplies Department at that time. He also occupied several positions within the NC and was recognised as a key voice for the mountainous district of Kargil in the erstwhile J&K state. In 2023, he was appointed Additional General Secretary of the party in Ladakh, a position he held until his death.
In 2024, Akhoon briefly became the centre of controversy when he rebelled against the party after the NC leadership in Ladakh decided to support a Lok Sabha candidate against the party's wishes.
Paying tribute to the deceased, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary also expressed grief over Akhoon's demise and highlighted his leadership, dedication and contribution to society.
Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Jnb. Qamar Ali Akhoon Sb, JKNC leader and ex-Food Minister. His leadership, dedication and contribution to society will be fondly remembered. Prayers for strength to his family and supporters.— Office of Deputy Chief Minister J&K (@OfficeofDYCMJK) February 13, 2026
"Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Jnb. Qamar Ali Akhoon Sb, JKNC leader and ex-Food Minister. His leadership, dedication and contribution to society will be fondly remembered. Prayers for strength to his family and supporters," Office of Deputy Chief Minister J&K posted on X.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather acknowledged his contribution in the assembly and highlighted his role in raising the concerns of people from far-flung and high-altitude areas. “He was a committed leader who remained accessible to the people and worked towards strengthening democratic institutions in the region,” he said.
Rather also led the solemn session in the House while members paid rich tributes and remembered his service.
National Conference State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar termed him a grassroots leader. “He was connected to people and would always remain at the forefront to raise issues of the people. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the political history of Kargil,” Dar said.
