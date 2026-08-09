Ladakh Tourism Stakeholders Demand Resident Certificate For Tourism Business Registration
ALHGHA President said demand is not aimed at restricting tourism from outside Ladakh, but at ensuring that benefits of sector remain accessible to local communities.
By PTI
Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST
Leh: The All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA) on Saturday reiterated its demand to make the Ladakh Resident Certificate mandatory for registration of tourism businesses in the Union territory, saying the move is necessary to protect local livelihoods, businesses and the region's fragile ecology.
“ALHGHA wishes to make it clear that we welcome visitors, ideas, knowledge and technology into Ladakh. Our demand is for a framework that recognises the unique circumstances of Ladakh and ensures that tourism remains locally rooted, environmentally responsible and economically inclusive.
“The Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) requirement is being sought as an interim safeguard until the promised constitutional and legislative protections for Ladakh are implemented,” ALHGHA President Rigzin Wangmo Lachic said in a statement after an executive body meeting of the association.
She said the demand is not aimed at restricting tourism or visitors from outside Ladakh, but at ensuring that the benefits of the sector remain accessible to the local communities.
The ALHGHA president said that tourism is among the major sources of livelihood and entrepreneurship in Ladakh, with local families having invested their savings, land and years of work in hotels, guest houses, homestays, restaurants, cafes, travel companies, transport and allied businesses.
The association warned that without safeguards for local participation, small businesses and young entrepreneurs could face increasing competition from larger, better-capitalised external investors.
“Our children must not leave Ladakh to find opportunities in an industry that exists because of their own land, culture, heritage and communities,” Lachic said.
She cited Ladakh’s ecological fragility, pointing to its high-altitude environment, water scarcity and limited carrying capacity.
“The scale and ownership of tourism businesses have direct implications for land, water, waste management, energy and other natural resources,” she said, maintaining that local communities, who understand the region’s environmental limitations and will continue to live with the consequences of tourism development, should have a meaningful stake in shaping the sector.
Ladakh today is one of the country's most recognised tourism destinations where visitors come not merely for mountains and landscapes, but for the culture, hospitality, traditions, communities and way of life, she said.
“Ladakh has also developed a reputation as one of the country’s safest and most welcoming destinations, including for women travellers. This reputation was not built overnight. It has been built over decades by Ladakhi families, entrepreneurs, guides, drivers, hoteliers, homestay owners, artisans, farmers and communities who have collectively shaped the visitor experience,” she said.
Lachic said it is the responsibility of the government that the people who created this tourism destination are not eventually pushed to the margins of the tourism economy.
The objective should be to ensure that development strengthens local enterprise rather than replacing it, she said.
“A sustainable tourism economy is one in which the destination prospers along with the people who call it home. We believe that safeguarding local participation today will allow Ladakh to welcome investment tomorrow from a position of strength, rather than from a position where local businesses have already been displaced,” she added.
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