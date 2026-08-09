ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Tourism Stakeholders Demand Resident Certificate For Tourism Business Registration

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides on Dal Lake after the rainfall as the scenic surroundings come alive with breathtaking beauty in Srinagar on Sunday, August 2, 2026. ( IANS )

Leh: The All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA) on Saturday reiterated its demand to make the Ladakh Resident Certificate mandatory for registration of tourism businesses in the Union territory, saying the move is necessary to protect local livelihoods, businesses and the region's fragile ecology.

“ALHGHA wishes to make it clear that we welcome visitors, ideas, knowledge and technology into Ladakh. Our demand is for a framework that recognises the unique circumstances of Ladakh and ensures that tourism remains locally rooted, environmentally responsible and economically inclusive.

“The Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) requirement is being sought as an interim safeguard until the promised constitutional and legislative protections for Ladakh are implemented,” ALHGHA President Rigzin Wangmo Lachic said in a statement after an executive body meeting of the association.

She said the demand is not aimed at restricting tourism or visitors from outside Ladakh, but at ensuring that the benefits of the sector remain accessible to the local communities.

The ALHGHA president said that tourism is among the major sources of livelihood and entrepreneurship in Ladakh, with local families having invested their savings, land and years of work in hotels, guest houses, homestays, restaurants, cafes, travel companies, transport and allied businesses.

The association warned that without safeguards for local participation, small businesses and young entrepreneurs could face increasing competition from larger, better-capitalised external investors.

“Our children must not leave Ladakh to find opportunities in an industry that exists because of their own land, culture, heritage and communities,” Lachic said.

She cited Ladakh’s ecological fragility, pointing to its high-altitude environment, water scarcity and limited carrying capacity.