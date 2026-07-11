ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Set To Export 1,000 MT Of Apricots To Dubai; First Shipment To Be Dispatched Next Week

A farmer plucks fresh apricots from a tree on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Leh/Jammu: The Ladakh administration is all set to export 1,000 metric tonnes of fresh apricots with the dispatch of the product's first overseas shipment to Dubai's Lulu Group on July 14.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Friday reviewed all the arrangements and asked officials to ensure timely procurement, refrigeration, quality certification and seamless transportation for the export consignment, which will reach Delhi by road before being loaded on a cargo plane to Dubai.

The flagging off of the inaugural consignment will be undertaken on July 14, in coordination with concerned departments and police to ensure the smooth movement of refrigerated vehicles.

Chairing a review meeting, Kundra assessed the preparedness of departments and stakeholders involved in the initiative, which is aimed at facilitating exports of Ladakh's apricots to other international markets as well.

Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Bhupesh Chaudhary, gave a detailed presentation on the implementation strategy, covering production estimates, participation of farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and aggregators, identification of production clusters, collection centres, harvesting schedules, transportation plans, operational requirements, risk mitigation measures and village-wise export projections.

The chief secretary reviewed arrangements for procurement, grading, sorting, packaging, transportation and export of the fruit, besides taking stock of the quantity of apricots being mobilised from different clusters and transportation plans from Leh and Kargil to Srinagar and onward to Delhi.

He also reviewed quality standards, grading procedures and rejection rates, directing officials and aggregators to minimise post-harvest losses through strict adherence to quality protocols and scientific handling practices.