ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Secures Distinct Aadhaar Identity, 'JK' Tag Removed

Leh: Nearly seven years after being carved out as a separate Union territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Ladakh has finally secured a distinct identity in Aadhaar records, with the 'Jammu and Kashmir' label now replaced with 'Ladakh'.

The development, addressing a long-pending public demand, was carried out following the intervention of newly-appointed Ladakh Lt Governor VK Saxena, a spokesperson of the Lok Bhavan said.

Despite the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh in 2019, Aadhaar records of people of Ladakh continued to bear the name of the earlier state of Jammu and Kashmir in the 'State' field -- causing widespread hassles and drawing grievances from various quarters.

Taking serious note of the prolonged pendency in this matter, the L-G directed the Union territory administration to resolve the issue at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

Subsequently, the administration took up the matter with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The long-awaited correction has now been successfully implemented, ensuring that Ladakh's distinct regional identity is accurately represented in Aadhaar, he added.

The continued reflection of 'Jammu and Kashmir' in Aadhaar records of Ladakh residents has been causing considerable inconvenience to people. Residents were facing difficulty in using Aadhaar as a valid document for identity and address while availing various services, as the 'State' field in the Aadhaar did not correspond to the post-reorganisation status of Ladakh.