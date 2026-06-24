Ladakh: 1 Killed, 3 Missing After Vehicle Plunges Into Drass River
The accident took place at Marpoochoo in Drass district, triggering a rescue operation to trace the missing occupants
By PTI
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Kargil: A 35-year-old man died, while three others, including two women, went missing after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the Drass river in Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.
The accident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Marpoochoo in Drass district, triggering a rescue operation to trace the missing occupants, the officials said.
However, they said the chances of finding any survivors are diminishing with the passage of time, as strong river currents and challenging terrain continue to hamper search efforts.
The body of Aga Syed Baqir, one of the four persons travelling in the vehicle, was recovered from the Thanda Morh area in Chowkiyal.
The three other occupants -- Sajad Hussain (26), Hasina Banoo (25) and Sogra Banoo (23) -- remained untraced despite extensive search efforts, the officials said.
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