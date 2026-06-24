ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh: 1 Killed, 3 Missing After Vehicle Plunges Into Drass River

Kargil: A 35-year-old man died, while three others, including two women, went missing after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the Drass river in Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Marpoochoo in Drass district, triggering a rescue operation to trace the missing occupants, the officials said.

However, they said the chances of finding any survivors are diminishing with the passage of time, as strong river currents and challenging terrain continue to hamper search efforts.