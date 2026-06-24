ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh: 1 Killed, 3 Missing After Vehicle Plunges Into Drass River

The accident took place at Marpoochoo in Drass district, triggering a rescue operation to trace the missing occupants

Ladakh accident
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kargil: A 35-year-old man died, while three others, including two women, went missing after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the Drass river in Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Marpoochoo in Drass district, triggering a rescue operation to trace the missing occupants, the officials said.

However, they said the chances of finding any survivors are diminishing with the passage of time, as strong river currents and challenging terrain continue to hamper search efforts.

The body of Aga Syed Baqir, one of the four persons travelling in the vehicle, was recovered from the Thanda Morh area in Chowkiyal.

The three other occupants -- Sajad Hussain (26), Hasina Banoo (25) and Sogra Banoo (23) -- remained untraced despite extensive search efforts, the officials said.

Also Read

  1. Duty Over Sentiment: Iranian Engineer Chases Zojila Tunnel Project Deadline Amid Raging US-Iran War Back Home
  2. Two Army JCOs Killed In Ladakh Accident

TAGGED:

LADAKH DRASS RIVER
LADAKH ROAD ACCIDENT
LADAKH ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.