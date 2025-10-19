ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Representatives To Hold Talks With MHA In Delhi On Oct 22

Leh: Ladakh representatives will hold talks with the sub-committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi on October 22, said Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk on Sunday.

Three representatives each of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), along with Ladakh MP Mohd Haneefa Jan, will take part in the talks with a focus on their primary demand of statehood and safeguards for the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Lakruk told reporters here.

"We were informed by the Home Ministry that a meeting of the sub-committee is scheduled for October 22, and both LAB and KDA are invited to it. We welcome the decision of the government of India to invite us and look forward to the positive outcome of the dialogue," he said.