‘Erosion Of Democratic Rights’: Ladakh Protest Enters Day 3 Amid Deep Rift Over Region's Political Future
Political divisions deepen in Ladakh over winter polls and constitutional safeguards as Leh Apex Body intensifies protests, contrasting BJP leader Akhoon’s participation call with opposition.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Srinagar: Political divisions over Ladakh's future and upcoming polls in winters deepened on Saturday as the indefinite sit-in protest by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) entered the third day, pitting calls for voter participation against demands for constitutional safeguards and an elected territorial government.
Former Kargil hill council chief Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon has defended the electoral process, while senior political activist Sajjad Kargili accused the Union Territory administration of undermining democracy through bureaucratic control.
Akhoon, who recently stepped down as Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appealed to voters, particularly youths, to participate in the forthcoming panchayat, municipal and hill council elections.
He argued that elected representatives were necessary to raise public grievances and address local development concerns. He questioned the political approach of those opposing the electoral exercise and said Ladakh needed to decide whether it wanted to remain occupied with protests or focus on development.
His remarks came amid continuing demonstrations by the LAB, backed by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which has been pressing the Centre to resume negotiations on constitutional safeguards, political representation and an elected government at the Union Territory level.
"Ordinary residents are being influenced by interests that do not necessarily serve the wider public. Elections and democratic participation should not be viewed as obstacles to the region's greater political demands," Akhoon alleged, without naming the organisations leading the agitation.
"Assembly elections were held in Ladakh in November and December in the past. Educational institutions continued to function during the colder months and so arguments that students would leave the region in large numbers, affecting voter participation, are far from reality," he said, rejecting objections over holding elections during the winter.
Akhoon further maintained that the election schedule was not decided by the UT administration or the Centre but by the State Election Commission.
Seeking to explain the government's position on Ladakh’s political demands, Akhoon said discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had made considerable progress by October 15. Akhoon is among the representatives involved in negotiations with the Centre on constitutional safeguards and a proposed political structure for Ladakh.
"The discussions have reached an advanced stage, with only a few differences remaining. These included the proposed name of the elected body and the authority responsible for writing the Annual Performance Reports of Ladakh’s chief secretary,” he said.
According to him, the Centre had agreed in principle to consider a special constitutional arrangement for Ladakh under Article 371, along with an elected regional body empowered to make laws on important subjects, including land and employment. He also claimed that the Centre was considering bringing legislation in this regard during the winter session of Parliament.
However, the LAB and KDA have maintained that the Centre must demonstrate its commitment through concrete decisions and a clear framework for constitutional protection and democratic representation.
While Akhoon urged voters to participate in elections, senior political activist and KDA leader Kargili has taken a sharply different position, criticising the UT administration for what he describes as bureaucratic authoritarianism and the erosion of democratic rights in Ladakh.
Kargili has argued that the central issue is not simply the conduct of elections but whether the people have meaningful control over the institutions governing their lives. He has accused the administration of issuing unilateral orders and notifications without adequately consulting elected representatives, political organisations or civil society groups.
In his assessment, the absence of an elected government at the Union Territory level has created an accountability gap, leaving residents with limited avenues to influence major policy decisions.
Kargili has repeatedly argued that Ladakh cannot have meaningful democracy if important decisions concerning its land, employment, resources and political future remain concentrated in the hands of an unelected administration. His criticism has also extended to the proposed winter elections. According to him, holding the hill council polls in December could exclude a significant section of the electorate because many residents leave Ladakh during the harsh winter.
Kargili estimated that between 20% and 25% of Ladakh's population was outside the region. He referred particularly to students, elderly residents, women and people who travel elsewhere for work and other necessities. He argued that an election conducted under such circumstances could fail to provide an accurate representation of the people's political choices.
He accused the administration of delaying dialogue while continuing to issue decisions on matters that directly affect the region. He said the people of Ladakh could not be expected to accept administrative decisions without being given an effective role in the decision-making process.
He has maintained that the demands for statehood, constitutional safeguards and an elected government are closely connected.
Kargili has also called for justice for those killed during the September 24, 2025, violence in Leh, when four people died during clashes involving protesters and security personnel. He has demanded accountability for the deaths, the release of the judicial inquiry report and the withdrawal of cases against those arrested in connection with the agitation.
The KDA leader has also emphasised that the developments in Leh and Kargil should not be viewed through religious or regional divisions. He has called for stronger cooperation between the two parts of Ladakh, arguing that people across the region share concerns about land protection, employment, political representation and the preservation of their identity.
Kargili has maintained that the administration should respond to these concerns through dialogue and democratic engagement rather than restrictions and unilateral decisions.
Meanwhile, the LAB has announced plans to intensify its indefinite sit-in at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Memorial Park in Leh from today. LAB co-chairman Tsering Dorjey Lakrook said religious leaders would lead the next phase of the agitation, including a proposed hunger strike. Public participation, he said, would remain voluntary.
The organisation has maintained that its protest was planned independently of the election schedule and was primarily aimed at compelling the Centre to resume negotiations on Ladakh's constitutional and political demands. Lakrook said the decision to intensify the movement followed the failure to hold the proposed October 22 meeting between the Centre and Ladakh's representatives.
The LAB has also said it is coordinating with the KDA to expand the agitation across Leh and Kargil. The organisations have listed six principal demands, including the postponement of simultaneous panchayat, municipal and hill council elections, an early meeting of the MHA sub-committee, publication of the judicial inquiry report into the September 24 violence, unconditional withdrawal of cases, an independent delimitation commission and the withdrawal of the new liquor policy.
The hill council elections are scheduled for December 4, while the panchayat and municipal polls are scheduled for November 21. The Centre has reportedly initiated fresh communication with Ladakh's leadership and indicated that a meeting of the High Powered Committee could take place in December. It has also assured the leadership that the judicial inquiry report would be expedited. However, the question of postponing the hill council elections remains unresolved.
Amid the political disagreement, former Lok Sabha MP and senior Ladakh leader Thupstan Chhewang has appealed to residents to participate in the forthcoming hill council elections.
Chhewang, a founding member of the LAB, described the elections as an opportunity to strengthen grassroots democracy and ensure that local communities have a greater role in governance. He particularly encouraged women to participate, pointing to the reservation of one-third of seats for them as an opportunity to enter public life and assume leadership positions.
He also welcomed the decisions of the BJP and Congress to contest the polls and expressed hope that other political groups would join the electoral process. Chhewang said Ladakh had made considerable progress in its political journey, from the establishment of the Autonomous Hill Development Council in 1995 to its formation as a Union Territory in 2019. He urged residents not to allow the region's democratic achievements to weaken.
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