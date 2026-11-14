ETV Bharat / state

‘Erosion Of Democratic Rights’: Ladakh Protest Enters Day 3 Amid Deep Rift Over Region's Political Future

Srinagar: Political divisions over Ladakh's future and upcoming polls in winters deepened on Saturday as the indefinite sit-in protest by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) entered the third day, pitting calls for voter participation against demands for constitutional safeguards and an elected territorial government.

Former Kargil hill council chief Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon has defended the electoral process, while senior political activist Sajjad Kargili accused the Union Territory administration of undermining democracy through bureaucratic control.

Akhoon, who recently stepped down as Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appealed to voters, particularly youths, to participate in the forthcoming panchayat, municipal and hill council elections.

He argued that elected representatives were necessary to raise public grievances and address local development concerns. He questioned the political approach of those opposing the electoral exercise and said Ladakh needed to decide whether it wanted to remain occupied with protests or focus on development.

His remarks came amid continuing demonstrations by the LAB, backed by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which has been pressing the Centre to resume negotiations on constitutional safeguards, political representation and an elected government at the Union Territory level.

"Ordinary residents are being influenced by interests that do not necessarily serve the wider public. Elections and democratic participation should not be viewed as obstacles to the region's greater political demands," Akhoon alleged, without naming the organisations leading the agitation.

"Assembly elections were held in Ladakh in November and December in the past. Educational institutions continued to function during the colder months and so arguments that students would leave the region in large numbers, affecting voter participation, are far from reality," he said, rejecting objections over holding elections during the winter.

Akhoon further maintained that the election schedule was not decided by the UT administration or the Centre but by the State Election Commission.

Seeking to explain the government's position on Ladakh’s political demands, Akhoon said discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had made considerable progress by October 15. Akhoon is among the representatives involved in negotiations with the Centre on constitutional safeguards and a proposed political structure for Ladakh.

"The discussions have reached an advanced stage, with only a few differences remaining. These included the proposed name of the elected body and the authority responsible for writing the Annual Performance Reports of Ladakh’s chief secretary,” he said.

​According to him, the Centre had agreed in principle to consider a special constitutional arrangement for Ladakh under Article 371, along with an elected regional body empowered to make laws on important subjects, including land and employment. He also claimed that the Centre was considering bringing legislation in this regard during the winter session of Parliament.

However, the LAB and KDA have maintained that the Centre must demonstrate its commitment through concrete decisions and a clear framework for constitutional protection and democratic representation.

While Akhoon urged voters to participate in elections, senior political activist and KDA leader Kargili has taken a sharply different position, criticising the UT administration for what he describes as bureaucratic authoritarianism and the erosion of democratic rights in Ladakh.

Kargili has argued that the central issue is not simply the conduct of elections but whether the people have meaningful control over the institutions governing their lives. He has accused the administration of issuing unilateral orders and notifications without adequately consulting elected representatives, political organisations or civil society groups.

In his assessment, the absence of an elected government at the Union Territory level has created an accountability gap, leaving residents with limited avenues to influence major policy decisions.