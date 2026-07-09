Ladakh Posts Robust Tourism Growth; J&K Pushes Sustainable Travel
Foreign tourist arrivals nearly double in June while overall visitor numbers rise 43.5% in Ladakh, reports Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Tourist arrivals in Ladakh surged sharply in June with the number of foreign visitors year-on-year nearly doubling, even as neighboring Jammu and Kashmir seeks to reshape its tourism strategy around sustainability rather than sheer visitor numbers.
According to official figures released by the Ladakh administration, 6,680 foreign tourists visited the Union Territory in June 2026, compared to 3,349 during the same month last year. The 99.46 per cent increase marks one of the strongest monthly gains in recent years, and reflects rising global interest in Ladakh's mountains, monasteries, adventure sports, and cultural experiences.
Overall tourist arrivals also registered strong growth. A total of 1,07,740 visitors traveled to Ladakh in June, up 43.48 per cent from 75,089 in June 2025.
The administration said the momentum continued through the first half of the year. Between January and June 2026, Ladakh welcomed 2,25,286 tourists, including 2,11,645 domestic travelers and 13,641 foreign visitors.
Israel remained the largest overseas source market for tourists in Ladakh, followed by Thailand, the United States, Vietnam, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Russia, Italy, South Korea and Spain, indicating the destination's expanding international footprint. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the sustained rise in arrivals to a series of tourism reforms and infrastructure improvements undertaken by the Union Territory administration.
"Tourism is one of the strongest pillars of Ladakh's economy and a vital source of livelihood for thousands of our people. The remarkable increase in tourist arrivals this year is a reflection of our sustained efforts to position Ladakh as a premier, year-round tourism destination while ensuring that development remains sustainable and environmentally responsible," Saxena said. He said the increase was creating fresh economic opportunities for hotel owners, homestay operators, transporters, trekking guides, artisans and local entrepreneurs.
The administration also credited the growth in tourism to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on promoting domestic tourism and continued investments in roads, air connectivity, and tourism infrastructure. Officials said Ladakh has introduced several policy measures over the past year, including granting industry status to hotels and guest houses, simplifying regulatory procedures, reducing compliance requirements, improving visitor amenities and encouraging private investment.
The administration has also sought to reduce dependence on the traditional summer season by promoting winter tourism, wildlife tourism, rural tourism, wellness tourism, astro-tourism, high-altitude trekking and adventure sports, while hosting sporting events and cultural festivals to extend the tourism calendar.
The latest figures come as Jammu and Kashmir continues to post some of the country's highest tourism numbers despite disruptions caused by the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam. According to official tourism data, the Union Territory recorded more than 7.85 crore tourist visits during the 2023-2025 period, compared with about 4.76 crore between 2016 and 2018.
Tourism contributes nearly 7 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir's Gross State Domestic Product, making it one of the region's most important economic sectors. Official figures show Jammu and Kashmir received about 2.36 crore tourists in 2024 and 2.11 crore in 2023. Foreign tourist arrivals also increased significantly during this period, rising about 2.5 times over previous levels.
The government has also adopted an ambitious tourism policy that aims to attract Rs 2,000 crore in annual investment over five years, create around 50,000 jobs every year and train 4,000 tourism service providers over a decade. The Union Territory now has 1,989 registered homestays offering 14,488 beds. Other tourism indicators have also strengthened, with the Gulmarg Gondola recording more than 7.68 lakh visitors and the Kashmir Marathon attracting about 1,800 participants from several countries in 2024.
Religious tourism continues to remain a major driver of visitor numbers. More than 95.22 lakh pilgrims visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in 2024, compared with around 90 lakh in 2023. The Amarnath Yatra also drew more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims last year. Despite the overall growth, official data indicates that tourism in the Kashmir Valley has yet to fully recover from the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were killed.
Tourist arrivals in the Kashmir division fell to more than 47 lakh in 2025 from over 98 lakh in 2024, even though cumulative arrivals during 2023-2025 remained substantially higher than the 2016-2018 period. The Jammu region, meanwhile, continued its steady growth, receiving more than 5.43 crore visitors during 2023-2025, compared with 4.16 crore between 2016 and 2018.
Even as visitor numbers continue to rise, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged policymakers to focus on the quality rather than the quantity of tourism.
Speaking at a conclave on sustainable tourism in Srinagar on Wednesday, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir should gradually move away from a volume-driven model toward value-based tourism.
"Do we want to earn because we charge 100 tourists one rupee each, or because we charge one tourist 100 rupees? The answer to that question should shape our master plans and tourism policy," he said.
Calling tourism without sustainability "an unqualified disaster," Abdullah stressed the need for scientific planning, stronger waste management, better traffic regulation and strict enforcement of master plans. He said unchecked construction, water shortages and environmental degradation could undermine the sector's long-term prospects if authorities fail to protect the region's natural assets. "We are not Las Vegas or Dubai. All we have is our natural beauty, and that is what we must preserve," Abdullah said.
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