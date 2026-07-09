ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Posts Robust Tourism Growth; J&K Pushes Sustainable Travel

Srinagar: Tourist arrivals in Ladakh surged sharply in June with the number of foreign visitors year-on-year nearly doubling, even as neighboring Jammu and Kashmir seeks to reshape its tourism strategy around sustainability rather than sheer visitor numbers.

According to official figures released by the Ladakh administration, 6,680 foreign tourists visited the Union Territory in June 2026, compared to 3,349 during the same month last year. The 99.46 per cent increase marks one of the strongest monthly gains in recent years, and reflects rising global interest in Ladakh's mountains, monasteries, adventure sports, and cultural experiences.

Overall tourist arrivals also registered strong growth. A total of 1,07,740 visitors traveled to Ladakh in June, up 43.48 per cent from 75,089 in June 2025.

The administration said the momentum continued through the first half of the year. Between January and June 2026, Ladakh welcomed 2,25,286 tourists, including 2,11,645 domestic travelers and 13,641 foreign visitors.

Israel remained the largest overseas source market for tourists in Ladakh, followed by Thailand, the United States, Vietnam, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Russia, Italy, South Korea and Spain, indicating the destination's expanding international footprint. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the sustained rise in arrivals to a series of tourism reforms and infrastructure improvements undertaken by the Union Territory administration.

"Tourism is one of the strongest pillars of Ladakh's economy and a vital source of livelihood for thousands of our people. The remarkable increase in tourist arrivals this year is a reflection of our sustained efforts to position Ladakh as a premier, year-round tourism destination while ensuring that development remains sustainable and environmentally responsible," Saxena said. He said the increase was creating fresh economic opportunities for hotel owners, homestay operators, transporters, trekking guides, artisans and local entrepreneurs.

The administration also credited the growth in tourism to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on promoting domestic tourism and continued investments in roads, air connectivity, and tourism infrastructure. Officials said Ladakh has introduced several policy measures over the past year, including granting industry status to hotels and guest houses, simplifying regulatory procedures, reducing compliance requirements, improving visitor amenities and encouraging private investment.

The administration has also sought to reduce dependence on the traditional summer season by promoting winter tourism, wildlife tourism, rural tourism, wellness tourism, astro-tourism, high-altitude trekking and adventure sports, while hosting sporting events and cultural festivals to extend the tourism calendar.

The latest figures come as Jammu and Kashmir continues to post some of the country's highest tourism numbers despite disruptions caused by the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam. According to official tourism data, the Union Territory recorded more than 7.85 crore tourist visits during the 2023-2025 period, compared with about 4.76 crore between 2016 and 2018.