ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Political Dialogue: MHA Convenes Meeting On May 22, LG Says 'Will Pave Way For Enduring Solution'

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during his visit to Sindhu Ghat in Leh on March 24, 2026 | File photo ( ANI )

Leh: The Centre is set to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue with representatives of agitating Ladakh groups next month, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced on Sunday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on 22nd May.

"This will carry forward the process of constructive democratic dialogue with key stakeholders of Ladakh and pave the way for an enduring solution to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh,” the Lt Governor said in a post on X on Sunday.

The last meeting was held in early February. Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been jointly engaged in dialogue with the Centre since 2021 over their key demands, including statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, have been demanding the resumption of talks.

On April 14, the Lt Governor, who took charge in March, expressed confidence that the ongoing dialogue between LAB- KDA and the Centre will lead to a resolution, asserting that he remains available to support the process whenever required.

A day later, the KDA called for an immediate resumption of talks, asserting that they remain open to any fresh proposal from the centre, excluding council-based arrangements.