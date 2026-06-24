ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Observes Shutdown Against Delay In Talks With Centre, Liquor Policy

Srinagar: Ladakh observed a complete shutdown on Tuesday to press for credible dialogue with New Delhi and protest against the recently introduced excise policy in the region.

In Leh and Kargil, shops remained closed while transport was off the roads, as the Ladakh bloc raised concerns over the delay in issuing the minutes of the May 22 meeting between the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs' Sub-Committee. The leaders accused the centre of failing to honour the understanding reached between them and New Delhi.

At the last meeting, the Ladakh bloc claimed the Centre had agreed in principle to grant the region constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and legislative, administrative and financial powers without a legislative assembly.

In Leh, people gathered at Polo Ground where Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Anjuman Imamia, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam and Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) addressed the gathering. They raised concerns against the proposed liquor policy, privatisation of the Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) and land tourism-related issues.