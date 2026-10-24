ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh's Newly Carved Drass District Shuts Over Disparity In Hill Council Seat Allocation

Srinagar: The newly created Drass district in Ladakh observed a shutdown on Friday over the low allotment of constituencies following the reorganisation of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Regulation 2026.

The call for a shutdown was given by political, social and religious groups of Drass a day ago. Normal life was disrupted, with shops shuttered and traffic off the roads, reminiscent of the scenes of Ladakh’s violent outburst in September 2025.

Drass, along with Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Sankoo, were carved out as new districts from Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh. However, the Muslim-majority Drass district is upset over the allotment of only seven seats.

Co-chairman Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Sajjad Kargili said the "unilateral decisions by the UT Administration will increase public resentment". "Today’s complete shutdown in Drass district reflects people’s anger over the alleged injustice in the allocation of LAHDC seats,” he said on Friday.

Kargili said that Ladakh cannot be governed by imposing decisions while ignoring people’s voices. "Justice, equal representation and public consultation are essential for democracy," he added. With the creation of new districts, the hill councils in Ladakh now stand at eight, up from only the two LAHDCs of Kargil and Leh.

Locals in Drass contested the allotment of just seven constituencies to the district, which has a population of over 20,000, calling it unjustifiable compared with other districts that have significantly smaller populations.