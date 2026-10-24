Ladakh's Newly Carved Drass District Shuts Over Disparity In Hill Council Seat Allocation
Locals in Drass contested the allotment of just seven constituencies to the district, which has a population of over 20,000, calling it "unjustifiable".
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Srinagar: The newly created Drass district in Ladakh observed a shutdown on Friday over the low allotment of constituencies following the reorganisation of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Regulation 2026.
The call for a shutdown was given by political, social and religious groups of Drass a day ago. Normal life was disrupted, with shops shuttered and traffic off the roads, reminiscent of the scenes of Ladakh’s violent outburst in September 2025.
Drass, along with Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Sankoo, were carved out as new districts from Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh. However, the Muslim-majority Drass district is upset over the allotment of only seven seats.
Co-chairman Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Sajjad Kargili said the "unilateral decisions by the UT Administration will increase public resentment". "Today’s complete shutdown in Drass district reflects people’s anger over the alleged injustice in the allocation of LAHDC seats,” he said on Friday.
Kargili said that Ladakh cannot be governed by imposing decisions while ignoring people’s voices. "Justice, equal representation and public consultation are essential for democracy," he added. With the creation of new districts, the hill councils in Ladakh now stand at eight, up from only the two LAHDCs of Kargil and Leh.
Locals in Drass contested the allotment of just seven constituencies to the district, which has a population of over 20,000, calling it unjustifiable compared with other districts that have significantly smaller populations.
They requested the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, to reconsider the seat allocation for Drass district in the face of its population.
With the expansion of eight districts in the Himalayan region, the number of constituencies has been doubled to 100 against 52. Leh has bagged 22 seats, Kargil 21, Sankoo 13, Changthang 10, Nubra, Sham and Zanskar nine each, and Drass seven.
Until now, Ladakh had only two councils, including LAHDC in Kargil and Leh. While Kargil council was dissolved recently, the term of the Leh council expired in October 2025. Ladakh is in flux, with the delimitation for LAHDCs underway and, in parallel, urban local body polls and Panchayat polls scheduled after a gap of almost eight years. The elections are scheduled for November 21.
The shutdown has reinforced the unease in Ladakh amid the impasse over the central government's draft proposal on Ladakh, which lacked a legislature and Article 371 safeguards.
In contrast, a civil society forum of Ladakh convention has accused the LAB and KDA of rejecting the Ministry of Home Affairs' draft proposal without examination. Led by former MP Thupstan Chhewang, the group accused the LAB and KDA of "misinformation and disregard for consensus" and also demanded the LAB’s reconstitution with elected representatives from districts.
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