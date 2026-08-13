5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ladakh's Leh
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Leh, Ladakh, at 6:05 am on Thursday
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:51 AM IST
Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Leh, Ladakh, at 6:05 am on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake struck at 6:05 am at a depth of 10km. The epicentre of the earthquake is yet to be determined. No immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage have been reported.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.5, On: 13/08/2026 06:05:15 IST, Lat: 36.881 N, Long: 74.402 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh."
EQ of M: 5.5, On: 13/08/2026 06:05:15 IST, Lat: 36.881 N, Long: 74.402 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 13, 2026
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Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0-700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.