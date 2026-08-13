ETV Bharat / state

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ladakh's Leh

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Leh, Ladakh, at 6:05 am on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake struck at 6:05 am at a depth of 10km. The epicentre of the earthquake is yet to be determined. No immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage have been reported.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.5, On: 13/08/2026 06:05:15 IST, Lat: 36.881 N, Long: 74.402 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh."