ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Heats Up Over Harsh Winter Polls As Wangchuk Warns Of Agitation Amid Protest Ban

The talks between representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh groups have stalled since the October 15 meeting. Ladakh was carved out as a UT without a legislature following the stripping of statehood and special status from the erstwhile J&K state.



Three back-to-back elections, including the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), panchayat and urban local body polls, are scheduled amid chilly winters. The LAHDC elections are slated for December 4, while the local body polls are to be held on November 21.



Invoking J&K Municipal Committee (Election) Rules 2003 for free and fair elections, Ladakh Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Sharma prohibited political parties, candidates or workers from holding protests or participating in any dharna, protest, demonstration, sit-in, hunger strike, rally or any similar form of collective political activity within the municipal limits of Leh and Kargil while the model code of conduct remains in force.

The order stated that such activities could impact the peaceful conduct of elections and might intimidate, coerce or unduly influence the electors.

“Any violation shall be dealt with firmly in accordance with law, including initiation of appropriate proceedings under the relevant provisions of law and the Model Code of Conduct,” it said, asking the Deputy Commissioners and police chiefs of the twin districts for its compliance.



On the other hand, Wangchuk, who is part of the Leh Apex Body, issued an 'SOS' appealing to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the public for intervention in rescheduling the elections. He warned of agitation to “demonstrate the pain” of the people in Ladakh.



“The people of Ladakh have always stood with the nation and supported India in every war. Today, it is Ladakh that needs the support of the rest of the country,” he said, alongside leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Wangchuk said that elections are being forced on the people during the winter season when temperatures drop as low as minus 30 degrees.

“No democratic country should conduct elections at a time when people are physically unable to participate in them.

In December, when these elections are proposed, weather forecasts available on various websites already indicate an entire week of snowfall. How can elections be conducted under such circumstances? he asked.