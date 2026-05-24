ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Gets Constitutional Safeguards, Jammu Kashmir Denied Rights, Says Tariq Karra

Srinagar: As the Ladakh political and social groups claimed that the Centre had agreed in principle to give constitutional safeguards similar to Article 371, the Congress party accused the government of India of denying people of Jammu and Kashmir their rights due to a “nefarious agenda”.

“We are happy that Ladakh got its due, but we are denied our rights. The Ladakh people have achieved the fruits of their struggle. But the people of Jammu and Kashmir have also demanded statehood; particularly, the Congress party has launched a sustained struggle for the restoration of statehood,” said Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Karra said the Congress launched a statewide struggle for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, yet the BJP government is denying it.

“This is a biased approach and a nefarious design. We understand these nefarious designs, be it a security grid or imposing their laws here. This biased approach with the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be written in dark words,” he said.