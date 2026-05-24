Ladakh Gets Constitutional Safeguards, Jammu Kashmir Denied Rights, Says Tariq Karra
Jammu and Kashmir Congress accuses government of denying statehood and rights, while Ladakh secures constitutional safeguards after years of struggle and protests.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Srinagar: As the Ladakh political and social groups claimed that the Centre had agreed in principle to give constitutional safeguards similar to Article 371, the Congress party accused the government of India of denying people of Jammu and Kashmir their rights due to a “nefarious agenda”.
“We are happy that Ladakh got its due, but we are denied our rights. The Ladakh people have achieved the fruits of their struggle. But the people of Jammu and Kashmir have also demanded statehood; particularly, the Congress party has launched a sustained struggle for the restoration of statehood,” said Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Karra said the Congress launched a statewide struggle for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, yet the BJP government is denying it.
“This is a biased approach and a nefarious design. We understand these nefarious designs, be it a security grid or imposing their laws here. This biased approach with the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be written in dark words,” he said.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator and youth leader Waheed Parra said, 'What Ladakh achieved in 7 years, we failed to achieve in 70.' “A population of barely 3 lakh persuaded the Government of India; J&K couldn’t. There’s a lesson for Jammu & Kashmir,” Parra said, without elaborating further.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) claimed that they have reached an "in-principle understanding" with the Centre on Friday during talks in New Delhi.
They said they have reached an understanding for extending constitutional safeguards under Article 371. These two groups have together launched a protest campaign for full statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule after August 2019, when Ladakh was carved out as a union territory from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.
Also Read