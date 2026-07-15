ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Exports First Apricot Consignment to UAE; LG Saxena Pitches Processing Unit

New Delhi: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday flagged off the first consignment of fresh apricots for export to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pitched for setting up a world-class apricot processing unit in the Union Territory to strengthen outbound shipments.

The inaugural consignment of five metric tonnes was flagged off from Ladakh Bhawan here under an agreement signed by the Ladakh administration with the UAE-based Lulu Group earlier this year.

"It would not be incorrect to say that today marks a historic occasion for Ladakh's entire horticulture sector, and especially for its hardworking farmers," Saxena said, adding that the export would give Ladakh's world-famous Raktsey apricots "a new and strong identity" in international markets.

He said direct access to overseas markets would enable farmers to obtain "fair and better prices" for their produce, leading to higher incomes and improved living standards.

Highlighting the region's unique climatic conditions, Saxena said Ladakh's high altitude, intense sunlight, cool temperatures and pristine ecosystem enhance the colour, flavour, sweetness and nutritional value of its apricots, making them highly sought-after globally.

Referring to the agreement with Lulu Group, Saxena said more than 1,000 metric tonnes of apricots would be exported from Ladakh this season, compared to only about 1,500 kg exported over the previous two years.