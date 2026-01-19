Ladakh Hit 5.7 Magnitude Quake, No Casualties Reported
The National Centre of Seismology stated that the earthquake was recorded at 11.51 am in Leh district.
By PTI
Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Leh: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, but there was no report of any damage, officials said. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor was felt at 11.51 am.
The depth of the earthquake was 171 kilometres below the surface at latitude 36.71 degrees north and longitude 74.32 degrees East, it said in a post on X. A police official said there were no reports about earthquake-related damage so far.
