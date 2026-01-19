ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Hit 5.7 Magnitude Quake, No Casualties Reported

The National Centre of Seismology stated that the earthquake was recorded at 11.51 am in Leh district.

Earthquake Hits Ladakh
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Leh: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, but there was no report of any damage, officials said. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor was felt at 11.51 am.

The depth of the earthquake was 171 kilometres below the surface at latitude 36.71 degrees north and longitude 74.32 degrees East, it said in a post on X. A police official said there were no reports about earthquake-related damage so far.

More to follow...

TAGGED:

LEH DISTRICT EARTHQUAKE
EARTHQUAKE IN LADAKH
LADAKH EARTHQUAKE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.