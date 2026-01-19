ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Hit 5.7 Magnitude Quake, No Casualties Reported

Leh: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, but there was no report of any damage, officials said. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor was felt at 11.51 am.

The depth of the earthquake was 171 kilometres below the surface at latitude 36.71 degrees north and longitude 74.32 degrees East, it said in a post on X. A police official said there were no reports about earthquake-related damage so far.