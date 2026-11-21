ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Draws Over 70 Percent Turnout In Panchayat, 52.4 Percent In Municipal Polls

Voters stand in a queue outside a polling booth in Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Ladakh saw over 70 percent voter turnout in Panchayat elections, while municipal polls drew over 52.4 percent people to cast their votes on Saturday.

The elections were the first in eight years since Ladakh became a Union Territory in August 2019. The last local body polls were held in November 2018 when the region was part of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena described it as a historic day for Ladakh, expressing gratitude to the people for coming out in overwhelming numbers to cast their votes in the elections. A voter shows his inked finger in Ladakh (ETV Bharat) “Today’s voter turnout, with 73.60% polling for Panch and 70.03% for Sarpanch marks an improvement over the overall voter turnout of 67.8% recorded in the 2018 Panchayat elections, reflecting an encouraging level of public participation in the democratic process and celebrating the true essence of democracy," he said. Saxena declared the moment a “powerful testament to people’s unshakeable faith in the democratic process and local self-governance”. Voters show their inked fingers in Ladakh (ETV Bharat)