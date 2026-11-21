Ladakh Draws Over 70 Percent Turnout In Panchayat, 52.4 Percent In Municipal Polls
The elections were the first in eight years since Ladakh became a Union Territory in August 2019.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Srinagar: Ladakh saw over 70 percent voter turnout in Panchayat elections, while municipal polls drew over 52.4 percent people to cast their votes on Saturday.
The elections were the first in eight years since Ladakh became a Union Territory in August 2019. The last local body polls were held in November 2018 when the region was part of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena described it as a historic day for Ladakh, expressing gratitude to the people for coming out in overwhelming numbers to cast their votes in the elections.
“Today’s voter turnout, with 73.60% polling for Panch and 70.03% for Sarpanch marks an improvement over the overall voter turnout of 67.8% recorded in the 2018 Panchayat elections, reflecting an encouraging level of public participation in the democratic process and celebrating the true essence of democracy," he said.
Saxena declared the moment a “powerful testament to people’s unshakeable faith in the democratic process and local self-governance”.
The Panchayat elections covered 192 Panchayat Halqas across eight districts, comprising 192 Sarpanch positions and 1,428 Panch seats. Of these, 55 Sarpanches and 1,186 Panches were elected unopposed, while polling was conducted for the remaining 137 Sarpanch and 242 Panch seats.
The Municipal Council elections covered 38 wards comprising 21 in Leh and 17 in Kargil. Polling was conducted in all 21 wards of Leh, while four wards in Kargil were contested unopposed, and polling was held in the remaining 13 wards.
With Ladakh comprising of mountainous terrain and remote villages, officials said that helicopter services were pressed into service to airlift polling teams to three remote and road-inaccessible polling stations in Zanskar.
Polling staff, security agencies, and officials of various departments worked in close coordination to facilitate the electoral process, including the transportation of election materials, deployment of polling teams, and provision of necessary facilities at polling stations, they added.
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