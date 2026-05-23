ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Deal Sharpens Scrutiny On Jammu And Kashmir's Political Leadership

Srinagar: The breakthrough in talks between the Centre and Ladakh groups has sharpened political scrutiny on main regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir with disgruntled Member of Parliament Agha Ruhullah Mehdi describing the development as a "slap" on Jammu & Kashmir leaders.

"It is a slap on J&K leaders. It is a small region and Ladakh leadership has fought for their rights. I was seeking the same fight from Jammu & Kashmir leadership for the last six years. The Ladakh leadership has shown the way," Mehdi said.

The reaction followed after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) reached an "in-principle understanding" with the Centre on Friday during talks in New Delhi. The twin bodies, which led a sustained agitation demanding full statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the last six years, have arrived at a 'consensus' with New Delhi to restore democracy in the Union Territory.

While it fell short of full-fledged statehood, the understanding revolved around extending constitutional safeguards under Article 371 (A, F, and G provisions) which protects and restricts sweeping legislative overreach on land and employment in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.

LAB co-convernor Chering Dorje Lakruk clarified they have not given up the demand of statehood and sees the "in-principle understanding" a step towards the goal once the region becomes financially viable to run its affairs.

Political analyst and writer Zafar Choudhary points out that Ladakh's political trajectory has been marked by long-term strategic persistence, dating back to a 1950 memorandum where the region initially expressed its desire to be directly ruled by New Delhi rather than remain part of Jammu & Kashmir.

"As things evolved in the 1950s, they continued to secure incremental gains with a Ladakh leader Kushak Bakula elevated to deputy prime minister's rank," said Choudhary.

He said that while Ladakh secured Union Territory status in 2019, its leadership quickly realised the limitations of the UT model and the necessity of internal autonomy after a year.

"They started deliberations, meetings and wider alliances encompassing political parties, civil society and religious bodies. This is how they went to negotiate and it took them five years," said Choudhary, adding that Leh and Kargil successfully shed their historical differences to forge a common front.

"Today, they are going to get a 371-plus model. While the exact nomenclature is pending, this territorial council is going to be significantly more powerful with the Chief Executive holding more powers. This is one of the finest examples of political negotiation."

Within Jammu and Kashmir, the deal triggered a debate bringing regional political parties like National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into spotlight. Following the abrogation of J&K’s special status on August 5, 2019, the regional political rivals alongside smaller parties had forged the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).