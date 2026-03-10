ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Bodies Brace For Peaceful Rally To Push For Statehood, Sixth Schedule Demands

A general view of the market and streets in Leh in Ladakh ( IANS )

Srinagar: Ladakh is bracing for a peaceful protest march to push for another round of talks with the Union Home Ministry’s High-Powered Committee on their demands. Leh Apex Body (LAB), a grouping of political and religious bodies, has urged the people across Ladakh to participate in a peaceful march on March 12.

The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been leading the fight for statehood and Sixth Schedule status in the Indian Constitution.

HPC member and Leh Apex Body Chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk said the rally aims to press the central government for talks on their demands and the release of activist Sonam Wanchuk. Two other activists are also in custody.

"There has been a delay in holding talks. The government does not appear serious. The judicial commission set up after last year's protests has been slow, leading the youth to revolve around courts. We have been seeking withdrawal of their cases," Lakruk told ETV Bharat.

The cold desert witnessed protests after the 14-day-long hunger strike led by the climate activist Wangchuk spiralled into violent clashes with police on September 24 . Four people were killed and around 90 injured.

Since then, Wangchuk has been booked under the National Security Act and shifted to Rajasthan's Jodhpur jail. His petition challenging the detention is being heard in the Supreme Court.

Lakruk said the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, did not find the demands 'feasible' in the February meeting.

"The talks remained inconclusive as they were not serious about our demands. On their request, we filed a 26-page draft proposal justifying our demands. But they told us in the meeting that the demands are not feasible. What was the purpose of seeking the proposal from us?" he said.

The talks with the HPC stalled after Ladakh representatives refused to engage with the central government in October until their demands, including a judicial inquiry into the killings were met.