Ladakh Bodies Brace For Peaceful Rally To Push For Statehood, Sixth Schedule Demands
The rally scheduled on March 12 is also aimed at pressing for the release of activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Ladakh is bracing for a peaceful protest march to push for another round of talks with the Union Home Ministry’s High-Powered Committee on their demands. Leh Apex Body (LAB), a grouping of political and religious bodies, has urged the people across Ladakh to participate in a peaceful march on March 12.
The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been leading the fight for statehood and Sixth Schedule status in the Indian Constitution.
HPC member and Leh Apex Body Chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk said the rally aims to press the central government for talks on their demands and the release of activist Sonam Wanchuk. Two other activists are also in custody.
"There has been a delay in holding talks. The government does not appear serious. The judicial commission set up after last year's protests has been slow, leading the youth to revolve around courts. We have been seeking withdrawal of their cases," Lakruk told ETV Bharat.
The cold desert witnessed protests after the 14-day-long hunger strike led by the climate activist Wangchuk spiralled into violent clashes with police on September 24 . Four people were killed and around 90 injured.
Since then, Wangchuk has been booked under the National Security Act and shifted to Rajasthan's Jodhpur jail. His petition challenging the detention is being heard in the Supreme Court.
Lakruk said the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, did not find the demands 'feasible' in the February meeting.
"The talks remained inconclusive as they were not serious about our demands. On their request, we filed a 26-page draft proposal justifying our demands. But they told us in the meeting that the demands are not feasible. What was the purpose of seeking the proposal from us?" he said.
The talks with the HPC stalled after Ladakh representatives refused to engage with the central government in October until their demands, including a judicial inquiry into the killings were met.
Initial plans for the rally suggest a procession will start from Leh Chowk and converge at the Pologround. Lakruk said that the leaders of the apex body will address the rally during the day after they receive permission.
But it could not be confirmed if the authorities have granted permission for the rally as repeated attempts to contact the DC Leh could not materialize.
On the other hand, Ladakh Joint Secretary Rigzin Spalgon reported the progress of the three member judicial commission led by Justice (Retd) B.S. Chauhan, Chairman; District and Session Judge (Retd) Mohan Singh Parihar, and Judicial Secretary and Counsel to the Commission, Advocate Himanshu Sharma.
He insisted that the inquiry is being conducted in a fair, transparent, and systematic manner and all individuals who have submitted affidavits will be given due consideration as per the procedure laid down by the Commission.
According to him, the Commission has received and examined a large number of affidavits from members of the general public as well as from officials representing various departments of the administration.
“A total of 22 witnesses from the administration had been examined till December 2025. The inquiry resumed in March 2026 and 18 administrative witnesses have been examined so far. In addition 45 public affidavits have been submitted,” Spalgon added.
He said that the Commission is currently examining the affidavits submitted by the administration and will proceed with examining witnesses from the public and civilians.
“Their statements will be recorded as part of the ongoing judicial proceedings,” Spalgon said.
Read More: