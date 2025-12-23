Lack Of Snow At Jammu Kashmir Hill Stations Keeps Tourists Away; Stakeholders Worried
The hill stations of Patnitop and Sanasar, which would otherwise be flocked by tourists on Christmas and New Year are presenting a deserted look.
Jammu: As people flock to various picturesque tourist destinations for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir's hill stations Patnitop and Sanasar are presenting a deserted picture due to the absence of snow leaving stakeholders worried.
Even Bhaderwah area of district Doda, which in recent times, emerged as the most searched tourist places of Jammu region, is also without visitors.
The tourist destinations used to witness a huge rush of visitors both from the region as well as from neighbouring states especially during winters to witness snowfall and enjoy with their families. The pilgrims of Vaishno Devi shrine, situated on Trikuta Hills in Katra area of Reasi district, also used to make a visit to Patnitop and Sanasar to catch a glimpse of the snow-clad mountains. The long dry spell has kept visitors away leaving hoteliers and local businesses high and dry.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Rajesh Thakur, manager of Vardaan Resorts at Patnitop complained about scarce bookings despite the Christmas and New Year celebrations being overhead. “People and tourists come here to enjoy snow and celebrate new year with their families but so far dry weather is prevailing which is keeping them away from Patnitop," Thakur said.
Patnitop was the most sought after place for tourists, pilgrims and locals of Jammu plains during the winters given its proximity and easy access to the winter capital.
Suresh Sharma, owner of hotel Subash International Patnitop, told ETV Bharat that for the last 25 years, there had been lack of development in Patnitop which is taking a toll on the famous tourist resort.
“Whatever was going on here has been severely hit by absence of snowfall. At this point of time of the year only one or two rooms are getting booked in a hotel which is nothing as compared to previous years."
The authorities of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) too lamented absence of snow leading to a downfall of tourists to the area.
"There is no snowfall in Patnitop and adjoining areas due to change in climatic conditions and we are facing a tough time. To attract some potential tourists and visitors who want to celebrate the new year away from home at a hill station, PDA is organizing an event in Sanasar on December 30 and another event at Patnitop on December 31," claimed Sumit Sharma, an officer in the PDA.
The decline in the footfall of tourists to Patnitop and other hill stations is also hurting taxi operators.
"We were suffering due to cancellation of trains as very few pilgrims or general passengers are arriving here in Jammu. During the year end, we used to ferry tourists directly from railway station to Patnitop and other hill stations but this year not many people are ready to go there due to absence of snow there. The rush is only for Kashmir where snowfall has occurred in Gulmarg and other areas," claimed Avtar Singh, a member of Taxi union of railway station Jammu.
