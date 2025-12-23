ETV Bharat / state

Lack Of Snow At Jammu Kashmir Hill Stations Keeps Tourists Away; Stakeholders Worried

Jammu: As people flock to various picturesque tourist destinations for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir's hill stations Patnitop and Sanasar are presenting a deserted picture due to the absence of snow leaving stakeholders worried.

Even Bhaderwah area of district Doda, which in recent times, emerged as the most searched tourist places of Jammu region, is also without visitors.

The tourist destinations used to witness a huge rush of visitors both from the region as well as from neighbouring states especially during winters to witness snowfall and enjoy with their families. The pilgrims of Vaishno Devi shrine, situated on Trikuta Hills in Katra area of Reasi district, also used to make a visit to Patnitop and Sanasar to catch a glimpse of the snow-clad mountains. The long dry spell has kept visitors away leaving hoteliers and local businesses high and dry.

Lack Of Snow At Jammu Kashmir Hill Stations Keeps Tourists Away (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Rajesh Thakur, manager of Vardaan Resorts at Patnitop complained about scarce bookings despite the Christmas and New Year celebrations being overhead. “People and tourists come here to enjoy snow and celebrate new year with their families but so far dry weather is prevailing which is keeping them away from Patnitop," Thakur said.

Patnitop was the most sought after place for tourists, pilgrims and locals of Jammu plains during the winters given its proximity and easy access to the winter capital.