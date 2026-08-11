ETV Bharat / state

Lack Of Proper Road Connectivity Forces People To Cross Flooded Stream In MP Village For Funeral Rites

Villagers in Kachnariya village of Ichhawar block forced to wade through waist high water to carry a body for last rites due to absence of a proper road. ( ETV Bharat )

Sehore: In an incident that betrays the sorry state of affairs with regard to public infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, people were forced to wade through waist-high water across a stream and carry the body of an elderly woman on their shoulders in the absence of proper road connectivity.

People had to risk their lives in the in Kachnariya village of Ichhawar block of Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh as the funeral procession crossed the swollen stream due to the absence of a paved road, with an overflowing drain blocking the path to the cremation ground. A video of the incident has surfaced showing villagers carrying the body on their shoulders with the water rising up to their waists.

After rains, the condition of the road had deteriorated so much that the hearse could not reach the cremation ground, and the villagers were left with no option but to carry the body on their shoulders to complete the final journey. After an elderly woman passed away, her family prepared for the funeral procession, but due to the lack of a paved road, the procession had to wade through the stream.

The area falls in Vidisha, the parliamentary constituency of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and in the assembly constituency of state's revenue minister, Karan Verma.