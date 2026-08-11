Lack Of Proper Road Connectivity Forces People To Cross Flooded Stream In MP Village For Funeral Rites
Villagers in Sehore district are forced to walk through a stream to reach the crematorium ground in the absence of a proper road.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Sehore: In an incident that betrays the sorry state of affairs with regard to public infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, people were forced to wade through waist-high water across a stream and carry the body of an elderly woman on their shoulders in the absence of proper road connectivity.
People had to risk their lives in the in Kachnariya village of Ichhawar block of Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh as the funeral procession crossed the swollen stream due to the absence of a paved road, with an overflowing drain blocking the path to the cremation ground. A video of the incident has surfaced showing villagers carrying the body on their shoulders with the water rising up to their waists.
After rains, the condition of the road had deteriorated so much that the hearse could not reach the cremation ground, and the villagers were left with no option but to carry the body on their shoulders to complete the final journey. After an elderly woman passed away, her family prepared for the funeral procession, but due to the lack of a paved road, the procession had to wade through the stream.
The area falls in Vidisha, the parliamentary constituency of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and in the assembly constituency of state's revenue minister, Karan Verma.
According to the local villagers, their ordeal to perform the elderly woman's last rites exposes the government's claims of working towards upgradation of public infrastructure.
The villagers were forced to carry the body on their shoulders across the stream. They rued that a mere slip during this perilous journey could have led to a major tragedy as they had no other alternative but to risk their lives.
Villagers were visibly angry and were seen criticising the administration for the lack of basic amenities. Akash, a villager, said, "The road has not been constructed for years. Politicians certainly come seeking votes during elections, but no one talks about providing basic amenities like roads."
Tehsildar Akash Mahant said, "I have received information regarding the video of the elderly person's funeral. We are sending a team to investigate the incident, and further action will be taken based on the findings."
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