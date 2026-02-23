ETV Bharat / state

Lack Of Parental Supervision Drive Minors To Social Media Friendship Frenzy

Amaravati: A 16-year-old intermediate student from Vijayawada's Vambe Colony met a young man on Instagram and believed in his words in the name of love. One day, the young man came to Vijayawada in a car with his friends, picked up the girl and took her to a lodge at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district, where he raped her. The girl somehow managed to escape and reached Vijayawada.

Another 17-year-old girl from Filmnagar fell in love with a young man in the same way and left the house with gold jewellery and cash. The duo met at the bus stand. When the girl went to the washroom, he made off with her bag.

At an age when they don't know what's good or bad, digital friendships are turning into romantic friendships. Adolescents who fall in love with people they meet on social media platforms are ultimately risking their lives without knowing the future path and destination. At an immature age, minors do not hesitate to leave their homes, trusting people they don't even know. Such cases have been on the rise in recent times.

Parents are lacking in supervision over children's excessive use of electronic gadgets and spending excessive time on social media. Families with working couples are unable to devote enough time to monitor their children, find out about their habits, and their hobbies. In some families, there are constant differences and conflicts between parents, which have a serious impact on children. In an attempt to find the love lost at home, they get easily attracted to social media and forge digital friendships.