Lack Of Parental Supervision Drive Minors To Social Media Friendship Frenzy
There has been an increase in cases of minors blindly running away from home under the illusion of getting love and affection from unknown people.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Amaravati: A 16-year-old intermediate student from Vijayawada's Vambe Colony met a young man on Instagram and believed in his words in the name of love. One day, the young man came to Vijayawada in a car with his friends, picked up the girl and took her to a lodge at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district, where he raped her. The girl somehow managed to escape and reached Vijayawada.
Another 17-year-old girl from Filmnagar fell in love with a young man in the same way and left the house with gold jewellery and cash. The duo met at the bus stand. When the girl went to the washroom, he made off with her bag.
At an age when they don't know what's good or bad, digital friendships are turning into romantic friendships. Adolescents who fall in love with people they meet on social media platforms are ultimately risking their lives without knowing the future path and destination. At an immature age, minors do not hesitate to leave their homes, trusting people they don't even know. Such cases have been on the rise in recent times.
Parents are lacking in supervision over children's excessive use of electronic gadgets and spending excessive time on social media. Families with working couples are unable to devote enough time to monitor their children, find out about their habits, and their hobbies. In some families, there are constant differences and conflicts between parents, which have a serious impact on children. In an attempt to find the love lost at home, they get easily attracted to social media and forge digital friendships.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of phones and tablets has increased manifold among students, leading to social media addiction. They are creating IDs on Instagram even though they do not need them. There has been an increase in cases of blindly running away from home under the illusion that they are getting the love and affection they cannot get at home. However, only a few of these cases reach the police. In view of children's mental state and career, family members are mostly fixing things within their own jurisdiction.
Dr B Prasad Babu, deputy director of the Psychology department at the IGNOU regional centre in Vijayawada, said if proper precautions are not taken in the rampant use of social media, many harms will have to be faced by both parents and the children.
"Parents should guide children so that this bad effect does not fall on them. Their supervision is very necessary. We should constantly instil confidence in our children and should create a friendly environment at home where children can freely express their feelings. Giving too much freedom without proper supervision and not paying attention to what children are doing can lead to such consequences. If parents limit their use of phones and spend more time with their children, they will not feel lonely," Babu added.
