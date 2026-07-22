Rs 20,000 Monthly Interest On Rs 2 Lakh Loan: Labourer's Wife Dies By Suicide After Harassment By Moneylender In Madurai
On July 13, the moneylender allegedly abused her and threatened to strip her if she did not pay the interest amount immediately
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Madurai: A labourer's wife died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district after allegedly being humiliated and threatened for failing to pay an exorbitant monthly interest of Rs 20,000 on a loan of Rs 2 lakh, which she took for her daughter's wedding five years back.
The incident took place in Keezhathoppu area of Sellur in Madurai and the woman died on Tuesday night.
The victim, Prema, was a resident of Keezhathoppu, and her husband, Rajaram, works as a load lifter at Mattuthavani vegetable market. They have two daughters and a son.
According to Prema's family, she took a loan of Rs 2 lakh from Kalaiyarasi, a moneylender from Sikandar Chavadi, for her elder daughter's wedding expenses in 2021. Kalaiyarasi continued pressurising her to pay an interest of Rs 20,000 per month on that loan.
Also, Prema took loans from Tirupathi, Bhagavathy, and Angammal, and was asked to pay additional interests.
On July 13, Kalaiyarasi allegedly summoned Prema near the new hall, abused her and threatened to strip her if she did not pay the interest amount immediately.
An official of Vickutthoon police station said, overwhelmed by this alleged harassment, Prema took to end her life after returning home. She was admitted to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where she died on Tuesday night, he added.
Meanwhile, Prema's relatives staged a road blockade on Government Rajaji Hospital Road, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for abetment of Prema's suicide.
Based on a complaint filed by Prema's husband, the Vickutthoon police have registered a case against Kalaiyarasi and three others, Tirupathi, , Bhagavathy, and Angammal, and investigations are underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If someone is going through a difficult time or needs help, please reach out to a trusted person or a helpline. If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, call the Sneha Foundation helpline - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821. The helpline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.
Also Read