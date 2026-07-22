ETV Bharat / state

Rs 20,000 Monthly Interest On Rs 2 Lakh Loan: Labourer's Wife Dies By Suicide After Harassment By Moneylender In Madurai

Madurai: A labourer's wife died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district after allegedly being humiliated and threatened for failing to pay an exorbitant monthly interest of Rs 20,000 on a loan of Rs 2 lakh, which she took for her daughter's wedding five years back.

The incident took place in Keezhathoppu area of ​​Sellur in Madurai and the woman died on Tuesday night.

The victim, Prema, was a resident of Keezhathoppu, and her husband, Rajaram, works as a load lifter at Mattuthavani vegetable market. They have two daughters and a son.

According to Prema's family, she took a loan of Rs 2 lakh from Kalaiyarasi, a moneylender from Sikandar Chavadi, for her elder daughter's wedding expenses in 2021. Kalaiyarasi continued pressurising her to pay an interest of Rs 20,000 per month on that loan.

Also, Prema took loans from Tirupathi, Bhagavathy, and Angammal, and was asked to pay additional interests.