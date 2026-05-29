Five Labourers Killed, Several Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur
CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap and directed officials to intensify relief and rescue operations at the site.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Hamirpur: At least five labourers lost their lives and several others are feared to be trapped after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed during a severe storm at Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday night, triggering chaos and panic at the site.
Local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are currently engaged in rescue operations at the site.
Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar confirmed the death of five labourers. The death toll is likely to go up further as several labourers are feared trapped under the debris.
According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Lokendra Nishad (22), Kuldeep Nishad (19), Sawant Yadav (28), Sabhajit (30), and Pushpendra Singh Chauhan (34). One labourer, Rajesh Pal (42), remains trapped and efforts to on to extricate him, police said.
This bridge, which stretches from Morakandar Morakandar Parsani to Naithi village in Hamirpur, is being constructed over the Betwa river. At around 3 AM on Thursday night, a slab of the bridge gave way amidst heavy rain and strong winds. According to officials, several workers were sleeping on a section of the bridge when the structure gave way, trapping them under the debris.
Receiving information, local villagers, police personnel, and administrative officials rushed to the scene and launched an operation to rescue the labourers. The administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident.
Following the mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic mishap and directed officials to intensify relief and rescue operations at the site. "The loss of lives in a tragic accident on the Betwa River in Hamirpur district is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the district administration to swiftly carry out relief and rescue operations in coordination with SDRF. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain a place at His divine feet and the injured recover swiftly," he said in a post on X.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Yogi took immediate cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the site without delay and accelerate rescue operations. He also instructed authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.
Meanwhile, the storm left a trail of destruction in the district, uprooting trees, damaging houses and disrupting power supply.
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