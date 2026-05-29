ETV Bharat / state

Five Labourers Killed, Several Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: At least five labourers lost their lives and several others are feared to be trapped after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed during a severe storm at Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday night, triggering chaos and panic at the site.

Local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are currently engaged in rescue operations at the site.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar confirmed the death of five labourers. The death toll is likely to go up further as several labourers are feared trapped under the debris.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Lokendra Nishad (22), Kuldeep Nishad (19), Sawant Yadav (28), Sabhajit (30), and Pushpendra Singh Chauhan (34). One labourer, Rajesh Pal (42), remains trapped and efforts to on to extricate him, police said.

This bridge, which stretches from Morakandar Morakandar Parsani to Naithi village in Hamirpur, is being constructed over the Betwa river. At around 3 AM on Thursday night, a slab of the bridge gave way amidst heavy rain and strong winds. According to officials, several workers were sleeping on a section of the bridge when the structure gave way, trapping them under the debris.