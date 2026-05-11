ETV Bharat / state

Labourers From Bihar Killed, 11 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Kanpur: Two labourers from Bihar died and 11 sustained injuries in a tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Monday morning, police said. The mishap took place in the Araul area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur when a double-decker bus with approximately 40 passengers from Patna to Delhi collided with a truck, they added.

DCP (West) SM Qasim Abidi said the collision took place around 5:30 am due primarily to the driver momentarily dozing off at the wheel, losing control of the vehicle. "The bus driver was trying to overtake the truck when he briefly fell asleep. Due to this, the bus collided with the arrowroot-laden truck, which overturned. The front portion of the bus was completely wrecked. The truck was travelling from West Bengal's Siliguri towards Saharanpur," he added.

ACP Subhash Chandra and Inspector Janardan Singh Yadav rushed to the spot along with a police force and helped extricate the passengers trapped inside the bus. About 13 injured passengers were immediately transported to the community health centre. Three critically injured individuals — Neeraj, Bablu, and Ritesh from Bihar's Madhuvan — were referred toLala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. However, two succumbed to their injuries en route.