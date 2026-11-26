ETV Bharat / state

Labourers Chock To Death While Cleaning Drain In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Thane: Two labourers were choked to death while cleaning a drainage manhole in the Kamatghar Phenepada area of Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Dhotre and Akku. They were hired by contractors of a company called Eagle Infra. Police said one worker went into the manhole for cleaning but was choked to death on the spot. The other worker entered the manhole to rescue him, but he too suffocated to death.

When their co-workers noticed that the two had not come out, they immediately raised an alarm. Upon receiving information about the incident, the emergency response team of the BNMC Fire Department, along with the police, reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the workers from the manhole. They have subsequently been sent to the Bhiwandi sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examinations.

This incident has raised serious questions regarding the contractor's operational practices, as it has been alleged that the workers were not provided with essential safety equipment — such as safety kits, oxygen supplies, or other protective gear— required for working inside a drainage manhole.