Labourers Chock To Death While Cleaning Drain In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
Police said the deceased have been identified as Suraj Dhotre and Akku, who were hired by contractors of a company, Eagle Infra, for the work.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Thane: Two labourers were choked to death while cleaning a drainage manhole in the Kamatghar Phenepada area of Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.
The incident occurred around noon near the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner's bungalow, a disaster management official said.
The deceased have been identified as Suraj Dhotre and Akku. They were hired by contractors of a company called Eagle Infra. Police said one worker went into the manhole for cleaning but was choked to death on the spot. The other worker entered the manhole to rescue him, but he too suffocated to death.
When their co-workers noticed that the two had not come out, they immediately raised an alarm. Upon receiving information about the incident, the emergency response team of the BNMC Fire Department, along with the police, reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the workers from the manhole. They have subsequently been sent to the Bhiwandi sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examinations.
This incident has raised serious questions regarding the contractor's operational practices, as it has been alleged that the workers were not provided with essential safety equipment — such as safety kits, oxygen supplies, or other protective gear— required for working inside a drainage manhole.
Local corporator Kamlakar Patil has demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against Eagle Infra and the concerned contractor. He also warned of launching a protest if such a case is not filed.
"Two workers lost their lives after descending into a manhole. Who is responsible for their safety? Will action be taken against the contractor who gambled with the lives of these workers, and will the administration hold those responsible for these deaths accountable?" he asked.
Notably, this is not the first time that workers have died while cleaning drainage systems within the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation area. Labour unions have alleged that, despite such incidents, municipal officials continue to ignore these critical issues, choosing instead to shield the contractors.
Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.
Also Read