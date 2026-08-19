ETV Bharat / state

Labourer Sexually Harasses Two Female MBBS Interns In Haryana Medical College; Arrested

Chandigarh: A labourer allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted two MBBS interns at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan, triggering a protest by students who demanded adequate security on campus, police said on Tuesday.

In two separate incidents inside the college campus last week, two female MBBS interns were allegedly assaulted, an official of the Women Police Station, Khanpur Kalan, said over the phone.

She said police have registered a case on the complaint of the MBBS interns and arrested the labourer. "On August 15, one female doctor was headed towards the library on the campus at around 10.30 pm. Another one was proceeding for her duty. The accused labourer inappropriately touched them. He targeted both the female intern doctors when they were walking separately at different time intervals with a gap of a few minutes between the two incidents," the officer said.

"The two interns live in hostels of Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College," the police official said. The labourer who worked at an under-construction site on the campus was arrested on August 16.

"A case has been registered under BNS Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 78 (stalking)," the police official said.