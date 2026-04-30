ETV Bharat / state

Labourer Killed After Soil Falls On Him In Under-Construction Building's Basement In Lucknow

Lucknow: A labourer was killed and another injured after a portion of soil and construction material collapsed on them in the basement of an under-construction commercial building here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am near the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) building on IGP road under the Vibhutikhand police station area, police said. On receiving information, police, along with fire service and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.