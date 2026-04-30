Labourer Killed After Soil Falls On Him In Under-Construction Building's Basement In Lucknow
The incident occurred near the NTPC building, where workers trapped under the debris were pulled out and rushed to the hospital
By PTI
Published : April 30, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Lucknow: A labourer was killed and another injured after a portion of soil and construction material collapsed on them in the basement of an under-construction commercial building here on Thursday, police said.
The incident occurred around 10 am near the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) building on IGP road under the Vibhutikhand police station area, police said. On receiving information, police, along with fire service and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Two workers trapped under the debris were pulled out and rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, where one of them, Laxmi Shankar Awasthi (36) of Barabanki district, died during treatment, police said.
The second worker, Tulsiram, sustained minor injuries and was discharged after primary treatment, they said. Police said the family of Awasthi has been informed, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.