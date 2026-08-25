ETV Bharat / state

Labourer Killed After Section Of Elevated Highway On Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway Collapses In J&K

An official in the J&K regional office of the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) said that the mishap took place during the construction of 11th span of the elevated highway along the expressway near village Jakh in Samba.

Jammu: A labourer was killed after the end part of a segment of the under-construction Package-15 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway slipped from the launching machine and fell down on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Tuesday, an official said.

“Regrettably, one worker lost his life in the untoward incident. NHAI expresses its condolences to the bereaved family. The next of kin of the deceased worker shall be appropriately compensated as per applicable norms,” the NHAI said in a statement on X. The identity of the deceased worker was not immediately known.

The NHAI said clarified that the elevated bridge spans already launched are also intact while refuting reports claiming collapse of the bridge.

An elevated highway with 14 spans is being built in Jammu (Rayamore) each span is having 15 segments. Out of 14 spans, 10 spans have been launched successfully. The work on 11th span is in progress.

“...NHAI is committed to best quality standards and the actions are being taken by NHAI by sending an Expert Team at site so that during launching of segments, this kind of situation does not repeat. There is no structural failure in the bridge,” said the NHAI.