Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Delhi's Rohini Area

New Delhi: Close on the heels of the Janakpuri tragedy involving death of a banker, another person died after falling into an open sewer in Rohini Sector 32 near Mahashakti Kali Temple in Begumpur area of north-west Delhi, police officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Birju Kumar Rai, a 32-year-old labourer from Samastipur district in Bihar. Police said the sewer lid was allegedly left open on vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Begumpur Police Station at around 2:36 PM on Tuesday, during which they were informed that a person is suspected to have fallen into a sewer. Another call was received around 4 PM, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Amir Hussain, who alerted the police, said his friend Birju Kumar fell into the open manhole on Monday night. Another labourer, Budhan Das told police that he and Birju had consumed alcohol on Monday night and were returning to their jhuggi around 7:30 PM when Birju lost balance and fell into the open sewer.

Budhan Das admitted that he did not inform anyone immediately as he was intoxicated. He later disclosed the incident after regaining his senses.

Police said the fire brigade, DDA and other concerned agencies were immediately informed, and a rescue operation was launched. The body was eventually recovered from the manhole with the assistance of the fire brigade team and sent to the hospital for further legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, local residents and social workers alleged gross negligence by the authorities, stating that the response to an emergency situation was delayed. Social worker Mahesh Kumar claimed that although some Begumpur police personnel were present at the site, no fire brigade unit was initially there.