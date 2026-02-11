Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Delhi's Rohini Area
A local advocate alleged that DDA officials arrived at the mishap spot only after repeated calls and then hastily installed manhole covers following the incident.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 9:08 AM IST
New Delhi: Close on the heels of the Janakpuri tragedy involving death of a banker, another person died after falling into an open sewer in Rohini Sector 32 near Mahashakti Kali Temple in Begumpur area of north-west Delhi, police officials said on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Birju Kumar Rai, a 32-year-old labourer from Samastipur district in Bihar. Police said the sewer lid was allegedly left open on vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land.
According to police, a PCR call was received at Begumpur Police Station at around 2:36 PM on Tuesday, during which they were informed that a person is suspected to have fallen into a sewer. Another call was received around 4 PM, following which a police team rushed to the spot.
Amir Hussain, who alerted the police, said his friend Birju Kumar fell into the open manhole on Monday night. Another labourer, Budhan Das told police that he and Birju had consumed alcohol on Monday night and were returning to their jhuggi around 7:30 PM when Birju lost balance and fell into the open sewer.
Budhan Das admitted that he did not inform anyone immediately as he was intoxicated. He later disclosed the incident after regaining his senses.
Police said the fire brigade, DDA and other concerned agencies were immediately informed, and a rescue operation was launched. The body was eventually recovered from the manhole with the assistance of the fire brigade team and sent to the hospital for further legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, local residents and social workers alleged gross negligence by the authorities, stating that the response to an emergency situation was delayed. Social worker Mahesh Kumar claimed that although some Begumpur police personnel were present at the site, no fire brigade unit was initially there.
"A few people passing by informed us. Though there were some police personnel present at the site, there was no one from the fire department. When they arrived later, they said they had no information. Officials are being negligent. A private ambulance was called, and the body was taken to the hospital," Kumar told ANI.
Another resident, Sunil Kumar, said the administration was informed earlier, but action was taken only after the body was recovered in the evening.
Local advocate Tejpal Yadav said none of the nearby sewers had covers at the time of the incident and children frequently play in the area, which connects to a residential colony. Yadav alleged that DDA officials arrived at the mishap spot only after repeated calls and then hastily installed manhole covers following the incident. "When I reached around 7 PM, DDA officials were already bringing lids and covering the drains. I became suspicious when I saw private tankers at the site. When I called 112, I was told no department had officially been informed," he said.
The body was recovered between 8 and 8:30 PM, nearly a day after the incident, he added.
Last week, one Kamal Dhyani, an assistant manager at the Rohini branch of HDFC Bank, died after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJ) for sewer work and left inadequately secured.
