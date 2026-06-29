ETV Bharat / state

Labourer Beaten to Death With Wooden Stick Near Police Station In Chhattisgarh's Korba, Accused Arrested

Korba: A labourer was beaten to death by another worker in broad daylight under an overbridge just 200-300 metres from the Kotwali police station in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 2 pm at a spot where daily wage labourers gather every morning in search of work.

According to preliminary information, two labourers got into an argument earlier in the day, during which one of them allegedly assaulted the other. About half an hour later, the victim of the initial assault returned and attacked the other labourer with a wooden stick, repeatedly striking him on the head.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh alias Maharaj (45), a resident of Sitamadhi. The accused, identified as Bharat Sahu, a resident of Barampur, fled the scene after the attack but was arrested by police shortly afterwards from the Moti Sagar Para area.

According to eyewitnesses, both men were under the influence of intoxicants. The altercation reportedly began when Bharat was allegedly inhaling Bonfix, an adhesive solution commonly abused as an intoxicant, under the overbridge.