Labourer Beaten to Death With Wooden Stick Near Police Station In Chhattisgarh's Korba, Accused Arrested
The incident took place at around 2 pm at a spot where daily wage labourers gather every morning in search of work.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 11:50 PM IST
Korba: A labourer was beaten to death by another worker in broad daylight under an overbridge just 200-300 metres from the Kotwali police station in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday afternoon.
The incident took place at around 2 pm at a spot where daily wage labourers gather every morning in search of work.
According to preliminary information, two labourers got into an argument earlier in the day, during which one of them allegedly assaulted the other. About half an hour later, the victim of the initial assault returned and attacked the other labourer with a wooden stick, repeatedly striking him on the head.
The deceased has been identified as Rajesh alias Maharaj (45), a resident of Sitamadhi. The accused, identified as Bharat Sahu, a resident of Barampur, fled the scene after the attack but was arrested by police shortly afterwards from the Moti Sagar Para area.
According to eyewitnesses, both men were under the influence of intoxicants. The altercation reportedly began when Bharat was allegedly inhaling Bonfix, an adhesive solution commonly abused as an intoxicant, under the overbridge.
Witnesses said Bharat started removing his clothes and eventually became completely naked, which led to an argument with Rajesh. During that, Rajesh allegedly assaulted Bharat with kicks and punches. Later, Rajesh spread a cloth under the overbridge and went to sleep.
Police said Bharat later returned to the spot carrying a piece of wood and launched an attack on Rajesh on his head when he was. The assault caused severe head injuries and he died. Rajesh succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. His body has been kept at the medical college hospital for post-mortem examination. A forensic team has reached the crime scene and begun its investigation.
Just days earlier, 25-year-old Ravi Yadav was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in the Moti Sagar settlement, and several other incidents of stabbing and murder have been reported in the locality in recent months. This comes amidst the police's "Sajag Korba, Satark Korba" campaign.
"CCTV footage has been obtained and the accused was arrested from Moti Sagar Para within a short time of the incident. Legal action is being initiated against him," Prateek Chaturvedi said.
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