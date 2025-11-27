'Kerala Will Not Implement Central Labour Codes': Labour Minister V Sivankutty
'National Labour Conclave' will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 19, bringing together prominent trade union leaders, legal experts, and labour ministers from non-BJP–ruled states.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education and Labour Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty on Tuesday reiterated that the state will not implement the Central Labour Codes anytime soon, while stating that workers' rights will remain the government’s top priority.
Sivankutty said that a meeting with trade union representatives will be held today to deliberate on the issue.
Speaking to the media, the minister said Kerala would move forward on the Labour Codes only after thorough consultations. He also announced that a National Labour Conclave will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 19, bringing together prominent trade union leaders, legal experts, and labour ministers from non-BJP–ruled states.
The Union government has notified that the four Labour Codes — the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 — which were enforced from November 21. Since the Centre began pushing the reforms in 2019, states have been under pressure to frame rules.
Kerala, however, has maintained its dissenting stand. The minister recalled that although draft rules were issued as part of the initial process, the state refrained from unilateral implementation.
A major workshop involving trade unions, managements, and legal experts was held on July 2, 2022, where unions strongly criticised the labour codes as "anti-worker". Based on this feedback, the state decided not to proceed further.
Sivankutty noted that Kerala has taken no additional steps over the past three years, signaling its consistent opposition. He added that during a meeting of state labour ministers in Delhi on November 11 and 12, he conveyed Kerala’s objections directly to the Union Labour Minister. Although the Union Minister had assured that a meeting with trade unions would be convened immediately to address the concerns, the Centre went ahead and issued the notification without doing so.
To highlight the issue at the national level, the minister said that Kerala will host the Labour Conclave, aimed at fostering wider discussion and mobilizing support.
Sivankutty said Kerala would take decisions only after ensuring full protection of workers' rights, pointing out that most other states have already submitted their labour code regulations to the Centre.
