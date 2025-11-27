ETV Bharat / state

'Kerala Will Not Implement Central Labour Codes': Labour Minister V Sivankutty

File - Kerala Minister V Sivankutty offers sweets to students after the declaration of Kerala SSLC Examination Results 2023, at Cotton Hill GHSS in Thiruvananthapuram ( ANI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education and Labour Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty on Tuesday reiterated that the state will not implement the Central Labour Codes anytime soon, while stating that workers' rights will remain the government’s top priority.

Sivankutty said that a meeting with trade union representatives will be held today to deliberate on the issue.

Speaking to the media, the minister said Kerala would move forward on the Labour Codes only after thorough consultations. He also announced that a National Labour Conclave will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 19, bringing together prominent trade union leaders, legal experts, and labour ministers from non-BJP–ruled states.

The Union government has notified that the four Labour Codes — the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 — which were enforced from November 21. Since the Centre began pushing the reforms in 2019, states have been under pressure to frame rules.

Kerala, however, has maintained its dissenting stand. The minister recalled that although draft rules were issued as part of the initial process, the state refrained from unilateral implementation.