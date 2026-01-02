ETV Bharat / state

Lab Report Confirms Contaminated Water Behind Fatal Diarrhoea Outbreak In Indore

Medicines being distributed at a camp after several people were affected due to consumption of contaminated water at Bhagirathpura area, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. ( PTI )

Indore: Following a diarrhoea outbreak that killed at least eight patients and affected over 1,400 people in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a laboratory test has confirmed contaminated water as the cause of the outbreak.

According to Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, a laboratory report prepared by a city-based medical college confirmed drinking water was contaminated due to a leakage in a pipeline in the Bhagirathpura area, from where the outbreak has been reported. He did not share the detailed findings of the test report.

Officials have said that a leakage was found in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed. They claimed the leakage led to contamination of the water supply in the area. Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey, who visited Bhagirathpura on Thursday to review the situation on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, said, “We are closely examining the entire drinking water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura to find out if there is any leakage elsewhere.”