Kuwait-Delhi Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After Bomb Scare
All passengers were safely evacuated and there are no reports of casualties or injuries, said officials.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Ahmedabad: An IndiGo Airlines flight (6E 1232), enroute to Delhi from Kuwait, had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Friday morning due to security concerns.
The flight, carrying 180 passengers, landed at Ahmedabad airport at 6:40 am, prompting an immediate alert at the airport. During the flight, the airline reportedly received a bomb threat following which its pilots decided to make an emergency landing to avoid the potential threat.
As soon as the aircraft landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, personnel of Central Industrial Security Force, airport police, bomb disposal squad, and other security agencies immediately swung into action. All the passengers were safely evacuated, and there are no reports of casualties or injuries.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (G) Division, VN Yadav, stated, "Following information about a bomb threat on the flight, the aircraft landed at Ahmedabad Airport as per security protocols. All passengers are safe, and a detailed investigation of the flight and baggage is currently underway. The situation is completely under control."
He said, the aircraft has been parked in an isolation bay and the inspection process is underway. Every part of the plane, passengers' luggage, and cargo are being thoroughly examined by the bomb squad.
According to security officials, further action regarding the flight will be decided only after the investigation is complete. Security arrangements have been increased at the airport, although other flights are operating normally. Whether the bomb threat was fake or serious is under investigation, and the relevant agencies are investigating the matter from every angle.
