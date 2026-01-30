ETV Bharat / state

Kuwait-Delhi Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After Bomb Scare

Ahmedabad: An IndiGo Airlines flight (6E 1232), enroute to Delhi from Kuwait, had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Friday morning due to security concerns.

The flight, carrying 180 passengers, landed at Ahmedabad airport at 6:40 am, prompting an immediate alert at the airport. During the flight, the airline reportedly received a bomb threat following which its pilots decided to make an emergency landing to avoid the potential threat.

As soon as the aircraft landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, personnel of Central Industrial Security Force, airport police, bomb disposal squad, and other security agencies immediately swung into action. All the passengers were safely evacuated, and there are no reports of casualties or injuries.