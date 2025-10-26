Kuttiattoor Recognised As First Poverty-Free Panchayat In Kerala
Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST
Kannur: As Kerala prepares to declare itself a poverty-free state on November 1, Kuttiattoor Grama Panchayat in Kannur district has already achieved the milestone by becoming the first poverty-free panchayat under the State LIFE Mission scheme.
The panchayat received the recognition from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Kerala Piravi Day in 2024 for its focused efforts in identifying and uplifting families living in extreme poverty.
Kuttiattoor reached the milestone ahead of time through the quick identification of families lacking basic means of survival and the timely implementation of support programmes to uplift their situation.
Kuttiattoor, with a population of over 27,000, identified 16 "extremely poor families" during a government-approved survey. These families included 58 members, of whom three who were living alone passed away recently.
Among the remaining 13 families, five who did not have homes were provided housing under the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment Mission) scheme. Panchayat president PP Reji said they were happy to achieve the goal quickly.
“All necessary assistance was provided to the families identified as extremely poor. All were given BPL (Below Poverty Line) ration cards, monthly food kits were supplied, and individuals and organisations sponsored the education of their children. Also, a government-approved pass will be provided for free bus travel,” said Reji.
Additionally, four people living alone were chronically ill. They were provided with the necessary medicines and palliative care. Support from local political, youth, and cultural organisations also played a big role in this success. Notably, though there are around 1,350 Scheduled Caste families in the panchayat, none of them fall under extreme poverty.
The Pinarayi Vijayan government introduced a plan in 2021 to identify and eliminate extreme poverty in the state. Kuttiattoor panchayat began implementing the project in 2022. Through speedy inspections and super-checking, the panchayat completed the project by the end of 2023. In February 2024, during the Chathayam Day celebrations, the Chief Minister officially awarded the certificate to the panchayat.
Resource persons from Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and health workers conducted awareness classes. Ward-level committees carried out inspections in each ward. Initially, 50 individuals were identified, but after cross-verification, only 16 were confirmed to be in extreme poverty.
Those suffering from illness, who are unable to work, unable to study, living alone, or lacking essential documents like ration cards or Aadhaar, were identified, provided documentation, and given assistance. This is how they were helped to come out of extreme poverty, said the Panchayat president.
Based on surveys conducted at ward levels, the state has 64,006 extremely poor families. Malappuram district has the highest number (8,553 families), and Kottayam has the lowest (1,071 families). Among the extremely poor, 35 per cent have no steady income, 24 per cent suffer from health issues, and 15 per cent are homeless.
Kuttiattoor Grama Panchayat is located in the Irikkur Block Panchayat of the Taliparamba Taluk in Kannur district. It falls under the constituency of the current CPI(M) state secretary and MLA MV Govindan Master.
