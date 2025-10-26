ETV Bharat / state

Kuttiattoor Recognised As First Poverty-Free Panchayat In Kerala

Kannur: As Kerala prepares to declare itself a poverty-free state on November 1, Kuttiattoor Grama Panchayat in Kannur district has already achieved the milestone by becoming the first poverty-free panchayat under the State LIFE Mission scheme.

The panchayat received the recognition from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Kerala Piravi Day in 2024 for its focused efforts in identifying and uplifting families living in extreme poverty.

Kuttiattoor reached the milestone ahead of time through the quick identification of families lacking basic means of survival and the timely implementation of support programmes to uplift their situation.

Kuttiattoor, with a population of over 27,000, identified 16 "extremely poor families" during a government-approved survey. These families included 58 members, of whom three who were living alone passed away recently.

Among the remaining 13 families, five who did not have homes were provided housing under the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment Mission) scheme. Panchayat president PP Reji said they were happy to achieve the goal quickly.

“All necessary assistance was provided to the families identified as extremely poor. All were given BPL (Below Poverty Line) ration cards, monthly food kits were supplied, and individuals and organisations sponsored the education of their children. Also, a government-approved pass will be provided for free bus travel,” said Reji.

Additionally, four people living alone were chronically ill. They were provided with the necessary medicines and palliative care. Support from local political, youth, and cultural organisations also played a big role in this success. Notably, though there are around 1,350 Scheduled Caste families in the panchayat, none of them fall under extreme poverty.