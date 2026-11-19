Kutch Man Showcases Traditional Lipan Art at Delhi Trade Fair
Mohammed Isa Ishq Loharwada has built a successful career through perseverance and craftsmanship
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
New Delhi: From working as a daily-wage labourer after the devastating 2001 earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district to showcasing his traditional artwork at international exhibitions, including the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi, Mohammed Isa Ishq Loharwada has built a successful career through perseverance and craftsmanship.
The devastating earthquake that struck Gujarat in 2001 destroyed homes and disrupted livelihoods across Kutch. Mohammed Isa was also left without a stable source of income.
To support his family, he worked as a carpenter and took up daily-wage labour. However, his interest in the traditional art of the region eventually inspired him to explore a different livelihood. He decided to turn his ancestral artistic skills into a profession and began giving a new form to traditional Lipan art.
Lipan art is an age-old folk-art form of Kutch, traditionally practised on the walls of mud houses and the region's distinctive circular homes, known as bhungas.
Explaining the technique, Isa said the artwork is made using a mixture of special pond clay, cow dung, and natural tree gum in specific proportions. Preparing the paste takes at least a day. The materials are mixed thoroughly and allowed to develop the required consistency before artisans shape the designs by hand.
Once the artwork dries, traditional colours like terracotta and white are applied. Small mirrors are then embedded in the designs to give them their distinctive appearance.
Traditionally, Lipan art was created directly on the walls of rural homes. However, Isa has adapted the craft to suit modern requirements by producing it on portable frames.
These frames can be displayed in homes, offices and hotels or used as gifts and decorations during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and other celebrations.
He said the products have also been made washable so that accidental contact with water does not damage them. Traditional horses, old logos and cultural motifs feature prominently in his creations, helping preserve the region's artistic heritage.
Isa credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi and government initiatives for helping him take his art to a wider audience.
He recalls that after creating some of his initial pieces, he took them to a hotel garden, where visitors appreciated his work. Gradually, influential visitors and government officials also began noticing his craftsmanship.
He participated in Gujarat's Rann Utsav, which proved to be a major turning point in his life. The platform helped him showcase his work to a larger audience and opened opportunities to participate in exhibitions in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Isa said, "We are villagers and are not highly educated. People in our village are also surprised to see how far we have come. When they see us travelling to major cities and participating in international-level exhibitions despite not having much formal education, it makes us very happy."
The next generation is also preparing to carry the family business forward.
Isa's son, Soheb, who is studying in Class 11, actively assists his father in the business. He said he wants to help expand the venture and take its products to online platforms so that customers across India and abroad can purchase them easily.
"I want to manage this business with my father and take it to online platforms so that people across the country and the world can buy our products easily. I want to become a pilot, but taking this traditional art and our family business to greater heights alongside my father is also a priority," Soheb said.
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