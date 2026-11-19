ETV Bharat / state

Kutch Man Showcases Traditional Lipan Art at Delhi Trade Fair

New Delhi: From working as a daily-wage labourer after the devastating 2001 earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district to showcasing his traditional artwork at international exhibitions, including the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi, Mohammed Isa Ishq Loharwada has built a successful career through perseverance and craftsmanship.

The devastating earthquake that struck Gujarat in 2001 destroyed homes and disrupted livelihoods across Kutch. Mohammed Isa was also left without a stable source of income.

Kutch Man Showcases Traditional Lipan Art at Delhi Trade Fair (ETV Bharat)

To support his family, he worked as a carpenter and took up daily-wage labour. However, his interest in the traditional art of the region eventually inspired him to explore a different livelihood. He decided to turn his ancestral artistic skills into a profession and began giving a new form to traditional Lipan art.

Lipan art is an age-old folk-art form of Kutch, traditionally practised on the walls of mud houses and the region's distinctive circular homes, known as bhungas.

Explaining the technique, Isa said the artwork is made using a mixture of special pond clay, cow dung, and natural tree gum in specific proportions. Preparing the paste takes at least a day. The materials are mixed thoroughly and allowed to develop the required consistency before artisans shape the designs by hand.

Once the artwork dries, traditional colours like terracotta and white are applied. Small mirrors are then embedded in the designs to give them their distinctive appearance.

Traditionally, Lipan art was created directly on the walls of rural homes. However, Isa has adapted the craft to suit modern requirements by producing it on portable frames.

These frames can be displayed in homes, offices and hotels or used as gifts and decorations during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and other celebrations.

He said the products have also been made washable so that accidental contact with water does not damage them. Traditional horses, old logos and cultural motifs feature prominently in his creations, helping preserve the region's artistic heritage.