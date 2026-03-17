ETV Bharat / state

Kusunupur Village In Odisha's Kendrapara To Become 'Living Lab' Under CSIR Smart Village Initiative

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara (Odisha) : Kusunupur, otherwise a non-descript quiet village in Kendrapara district has suddenly shot to limelight, finding a place among six places spreading across states, in the country which would become a national model for rural transformation. Situated in Rajnagar block, the village has been selected as one of India’s 'Smart Villages' under a flagship initiative led by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), bringing hope and excitement to its residents.

What makes this selection important is Kusunupur happens to be the only village from eastern India chosen for the programme, placing it on the national map of scientific rural development. The Smart Village initiative aims to transform rural areas through scientific interventions like focusing on agriculture, livelihood generation, nutrition, education and disaster resilience. The selected villages will be considered 'living laboratories,' where innovations developed in labs will be implemented on the ground.

Smart Village Project being launched in Kusunupur (ETV Bharat)

Apart from Kusunupur, five other villages - Bhada (Gujarat), Chumathang (Ladakh), Jorhat (Assam), Janakpur (Madhya Pradesh), and Sawaipura (Rajasthan) - have been identified across diverse climatic zones. CSIR will implement the programme over three years, testing scalable solutions that could later be replicated nationwide.

Kusunupur, is populated by 135 families with 738 residents. But due to frequent floods and cyclones, lack of potable drinking water, limited agricultural productivity, unemployment and poor infrastructure, it faces multiple challenges. Its vulnerability, combined with its natural resources like proximity to rivers, forests and the sea, made it an ideal place for scientific intervention.

Kusunupur Village In Odisha's Kendrapara To Become 'Living Lab' Under CSIR Smart Village Initiative (ETV Bharat)

Under the Smart Village programme, Kusunupur will see a range of targeted interventions. Scientific farming techniques will be implemented to improve crop yield and organic fertiliser will be produced using local biomass. Besides installation of cold storage solutions without using electricity, safe drinking water systems, disaster-resilient housing and cyclone shelters, smart classrooms and skill development programmes, telemedicine and improved healthcare access and waste management and recycling initiatives will be ensured in the village.