Kushal Chaudhary, Son Of A Farmer, Tops RPSC RAS Exam 2023; Check List Of All Toppers

Ajmer: The wait is over as the result of the 2023 Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS), commonly known as the State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive (Main) Examination, was released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday, after the last phase of interviews concluded on October 14. As per the final merit list, Kushal Chaudhary has topped the exam, followed by Ankit Parashar and Parmeshwar Chaudhary in second and third position, respectively.

Interestingly, all three toppers are from Ajmer. While the recruitment was held for 972 posts, the Commission has released on its website the roll numbers of 2166 successful candidates, both category-wise and merit-wise.

RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that along with the final result, the list of the top 10 candidates has also been issued.

The fourth rank went to Ranjan Kumar Sharma from Jhunjhunu, fifth to Vikram Singh Kiria from Nagaur, sixth to Rashi Kumawat from Jaipur, seventh to Anjani Kumar from Nagaur, eighth to Pradeep Saharan from Hanumangarh, ninth to Kamal Chaudhary from Nagaur, and tenth to Vikas Siyag from Bikaner. Reports suggest that not a single candidate from Hadoti or Mewat regions has made it to the merit list in the RAS recruitment.

Farmer's Son Topper

RAS 2023 topper Kushal Chaudhary hails from Kadel village in Pushkar. He is the son of a farmer and the youngest of all siblings. Kushal works as a lab technician in Tabiji Gram Panchayat near Ajmer. Through his consistent hard work, he achieved the top rank in his second attempt.

"He prepared for the exam on his own without any formal coaching. All of us are immensely happy after his success and the pride that he has brought for our family," said a relative. Kushal currently resides in the Civil Lines area of Ajmer.

Recruitment Details

RPSC had issued the advertisement for RAS Recruitment 2023 on June 28, 2023, for 905 posts - 424 in State Services and 481 in Subordinate Services. Applications were accepted from July 1, 2023. Later, the total number of posts was increased from 905 to 972.

The Commission received 6,96,969 applications for the preliminary examination, which was held on October 1, 2023. Of the total applicants, 4,57,927 candidates appeared in the exam.

The result of the preliminary exam was declared on October 20, 2023, in which 19,355 candidates were declared provisionally qualified for the main examination.

The RAS Main Examination 2023 was conducted by RPSC on July 20 and 21, 2024, the results of which were announced on January 2, 2025. After this, 2168 candidates were declared provisionally qualified for the interview.

Results of 20 candidates were cancelled, and of three others were kept on hold due to administrative reasons. Also, results of two other candidates were kept under sealed cover.

The first phase of interviews for RAS 2023 began on April 21, 2025, while the final phase was conducted between September 24 and October 14, 2025.

Total Vacancies In RAS Recruitment 2023

Of the total 972 posts, 428 belong to State Services, while 668 belong to Subordinate Services.