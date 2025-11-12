ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Youth, On Way To Italy Via Donkey Route, Held Captive In Belarus

Kurukshetra: Yet another youth from Haryana, seeking a better future abroad, fell prey to fraudulent agents.

Rohit, from Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district, had set out via the donkey route to Italy to visit his brother, but was taken hostage by Pakistanis in the forests of Belarus.

Police said, Rohit was held hostage by his captors, who beat him and demanded ransom from his family. They then sent a video to Rohit's family in which he can be seen speaking in Punjabi, describing his plight. Masked men can be seen behind him in the video, threatening him. The family has been in fear and panic since the video surfaced, said police.

Rohit's father, Manoj Kumar, a taxi driver said, "We had struck a deal with local agent Vijay Sharma to send our son to Italy for over Rs 10 lakh. The agent assured us he would send him directly to Italy within a month. Rohit submitted his passport and documents on July 7 and was sent from Delhi to Dubai on September 21".