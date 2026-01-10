ETV Bharat / state

Kurukshetra Farmer Strikes Gold By Cultivating Iceberg Lettuce

Kurukshetra: Around 23 years ago, Binwant Singh, a farmer from Kurukshetra in Haryana, left his well-paying job and started cultivating iceberg lettuce. From an annual income that used to offer lakhs in his job, he is now earning in crores.

Binwant's story was scripted in Gauripur village. It is an example for thousands of farmers across the country. He began cultivating iceberg lettuce when perhaps no other farmer had even considered it. The success he achieved has inspired many others to take up iceberg lettuce cultivation.

Iceberg lettuce is a ball-like vegetable that is similar to cabbage. Its leaves are light green and almost white on the inside. It is used in salads, sandwiches and burgers. It contains vitamin K, vitamin A, folate, and fiber.

Iceberg Lettuce, which is cultivated by Binwant Singh (ETV Bharat)

Binwant told ETV Bharat that after completing his studies, he got a job in a private company in Maharashtra that offered a good salary. However, he had a passion to do something for his ancestral land. This drove him to quit his job that offered him an annual salary of Rs 18 lakh. He returned to his village in 2003 to start farming on his ancestral land.

His father was upset at his decision because he had educated Binwant with high hopes. He felt that farming was not well-paying enough for a peasant to save something. But Binwant was determined to take up farming.

He disclosed that he initially tried traditional farming, but it wasn't yielding much. Incidentally, McDonald's had just arrived in India and needed iceberg lettuce for their food products. The company contacted Binwant with a promise to buy if he produced high-quality iceberg lettuce that met their standards.