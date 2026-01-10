Kurukshetra Farmer Strikes Gold By Cultivating Iceberg Lettuce
Binwant Singh began cultivating the crop when no other farmer had even considered it, and his success has inspired many others to take it up.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Around 23 years ago, Binwant Singh, a farmer from Kurukshetra in Haryana, left his well-paying job and started cultivating iceberg lettuce. From an annual income that used to offer lakhs in his job, he is now earning in crores.
Binwant's story was scripted in Gauripur village. It is an example for thousands of farmers across the country. He began cultivating iceberg lettuce when perhaps no other farmer had even considered it. The success he achieved has inspired many others to take up iceberg lettuce cultivation.
Iceberg lettuce is a ball-like vegetable that is similar to cabbage. Its leaves are light green and almost white on the inside. It is used in salads, sandwiches and burgers. It contains vitamin K, vitamin A, folate, and fiber.
Binwant told ETV Bharat that after completing his studies, he got a job in a private company in Maharashtra that offered a good salary. However, he had a passion to do something for his ancestral land. This drove him to quit his job that offered him an annual salary of Rs 18 lakh. He returned to his village in 2003 to start farming on his ancestral land.
His father was upset at his decision because he had educated Binwant with high hopes. He felt that farming was not well-paying enough for a peasant to save something. But Binwant was determined to take up farming.
He disclosed that he initially tried traditional farming, but it wasn't yielding much. Incidentally, McDonald's had just arrived in India and needed iceberg lettuce for their food products. The company contacted Binwant with a promise to buy if he produced high-quality iceberg lettuce that met their standards.
At that time, very few people in India knew about this crop, and Binwant faced considerable difficulty cultivating it.
Unable to find any information about iceberg lettuce cultivation, he went to China to learn it. He attended an 11-day seminar there and thereafter travelled to Japan, Australia, Mexico, Thailand and several European countries to learn the intricacies of cultivation.
From a time when he didn't even know the basics of growing iceberg lettuce, Binwant now cultivates it on 80 acres. He said, "Many farmers come to me to learn about its cultivation technique, and then they take up farming."
Binwant explained that he started this farming venture for McDonald's with which he has had a contract for several years. McDonald's uses iceberg lettuce grown on his farm in its food products because of its superior quality.
"I place more emphasis on quality than production as quality is the reason my product is in demand," he said while disclosing that he presently supplies lettuce to several hotels across several states in addition to McDonald's.
He explained that iceberg lettuce is cultivated in the winter season since it requires a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of up to -5 degrees Celsius. He also cultivates it in several areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Solan, to meet his customers’ demand.
Binwant claims that he prepares the nursery himself, which takes about one month to plant around 26,000 iceberg lettuce plants in one acre. He harvests up to nine tonnes from a two-month crop. The cost of planting an acre to harvest is about Rs 1,20,000, while the yield per acre amounts to around Rs 2,50,000.
He related that he has installed North India's first vacuum precooler system on his farm to prevent his crop from being spoilt.
"After harvesting, the crops are placed inside and within 20 minutes, the temperature drops to four degrees Celsius. The harvest is then sent to cold storage and transported in freezer-equipped vehicles, significantly reducing the risk of spoilage and increasing shelf life," he said.
Binwant has provided employment to around 40 women. Two of his workers, Seema and Urmila, disclosed, "The work is quite simple. We have to cut and pack the vegetables. This is the livelihood of our families. At the peak season, around 50 to 60 people work here."
