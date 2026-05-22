Non-Bailable Warrants Issued Against Swiggy Officials In Kurnool Veg Biryani Case
The Commission on December 31 directed Swiggy management and the other respondents to pay ₹50,000 as compensation to the complainant, along with ₹5,000 towards expenses.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Kurnool: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has issued non-bailable warrants against senior officials of food delivery platform Swiggy and staff members linked to a city restaurant after they allegedly failed to comply with the Commission's order in a consumer complaint involving a vegetarian biryani order.
According to case records, a consumer from Kurnool had ordered veg biryani through the Swiggy application from New Apsara Hotel on RS Road in December last year. The complainant later alleged that chicken pieces were found mixed in the vegetarian dish, causing shock and distress.
Following the incident, the consumer approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeking action against the food delivery platform and the restaurant. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Commission on December 31 directed Swiggy management and the other respondents to jointly pay ₹50,000 as compensation to the complainant, along with ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses.
However, according to officials, the respondents allegedly failed to comply with the Commission's directions despite repeated notices being issued. Taking serious note of the continued absence of the respondents during the latest hearing held on Thursday, the Commission issued non-bailable warrants against Swiggy's managing director based in Bengaluru, the company's assistant vice president, the grievance officer of Bundl Technologies Private Limited, and the manager of New Apsara Hotel.
The Commission has now adjourned the matter to June 22 for further proceedings. The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns regarding food safety, order accuracy, consumer rights, and accountability in online food delivery services.
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