ETV Bharat / state

Non-Bailable Warrants Issued Against Swiggy Officials In Kurnool Veg Biryani Case

Kurnool: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has issued non-bailable warrants against senior officials of food delivery platform Swiggy and staff members linked to a city restaurant after they allegedly failed to comply with the Commission's order in a consumer complaint involving a vegetarian biryani order.

According to case records, a consumer from Kurnool had ordered veg biryani through the Swiggy application from New Apsara Hotel on RS Road in December last year. The complainant later alleged that chicken pieces were found mixed in the vegetarian dish, causing shock and distress.

Following the incident, the consumer approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeking action against the food delivery platform and the restaurant. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Commission on December 31 directed Swiggy management and the other respondents to jointly pay ₹50,000 as compensation to the complainant, along with ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses.