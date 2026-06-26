ETV Bharat / state

Kurnool Doctors Remove Kidney Stone From Pregnant Woman In Rare, High-Risk Procedure

Kurnool: Doctors at KIMS Hospital in Kurnool successfully removed a kidney stone from a pregnant woman in her early second trimester. According to Dr Y Manoj Kumar, Head of the Department of Urology and Senior Consultant Urologist at KIMS Hospital, the woman was admitted with severe pain and fever. Investigations showed a 16-mm stone in renal pelvis.

Doctors performed a Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS) under general anaesthesia and used laser technology to fragment and completely remove the kidney stone. The family was informed about potential risks, including miscarriage and infection.

"The patient is healthy and she does not have pain," Dr Manoj Kumar said. Doctors conducted a follow-up scan after 10 days and confirmed that the stone has been removed. The foetus is healthy, with normal cardiac activity and growth parameters.