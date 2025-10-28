ETV Bharat / state

Kurnool Bus Fire: Police Say 19 Lives Could Have Been Saved If Eyewitnesses Had Stopped To Move Fallen Bike From Road

Kurnool: Days after 19 people lost their lives in a devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, police found during investigation that 19 vehicles passed the spot on the National Highway near Kedale Mallapuram but none of them stopped to pull aside the two-wheeler lying on the road, which later triggered the fire after collision with the bus on that fateful night.

A senior police official had said, two persons identified as Erriswamy and Shivshankar, left Lakshmipuram village for Tuggali on a two-wheeler after midnight of October 24. On the way, at around 2.24 AM, they filled petrol worth Rs 300 at a fuel station near a four-wheeler showroom. Shortly after, Shivshankar lost balance and the bike skidded off road near Chinnatekuru and hit the divider. Shivshankar died on the spot while Erriswamy, who was pillion riding, escaped with minor injuries.

According to Kurnool SP, Shivshankar, who was lying in the middle of the road, was pulled aside but the bike wasn't moved. When the speeding bus had a collision with the bike, it dragged the bike for a distance. Meanwhile, Erriswamy got scared seeing the fire under the bus and fled to his hometown Tuggali, police said following his interrogation.

"Erriswamy alias Nani, a resident of Tuggali, was riding pillion with Shivshankar on the same bike moments before the crash. The duo refuelled their bike at around 2:24 AM and were heading towards Tuggali when Shivshankar lost control and hit a divider, dying on the spot. Panicked, Erriswamy pulled his friend's body aside and tried to move the vehicle, but before he could do so, the bus rammed into the bike and burst into flames, possibly intensified by hundreds of smartphones being transported in the luggage compartment," said Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil.

During the course of investigation, police examined several CCTV footages from the highway, one of which showed the Bengaluru-bound bus colliding with a two-wheeler belonging to Shivshankar, which was lying on the road after the crash. This collision actually triggered the massive fire that engulfed the bus, killing 19 passengers and leaving many injured.