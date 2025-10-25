Kurnool Bus Fire: Drivers Booked For Negligence, Speeding; 6 Telangana Residents Among Dead
The drivers were booked based on the complaint by one of the survivors, who managed to break the window glass and escape to safety.
Kurnool: Police have registered a case against two drivers for alleged negligence and speeding in connection with the fatal bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the wee hours on Friday, which left 20 people dead.
The Ulindakonda Police in Kurnool district registered the case based on a complaint by N Ramesh, one of the survivors. The Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, with the blaze being triggered after the motorcycle with its fuel cap open was dragged underneath the vehicle, leaving 20 people dead.
"We have registered a case against the two bus drivers based on survivor N Ramesh's complaint, accusing them of negligent and over-speed driving in the Kurnool bus fire," PTI reported, quoting a police official.
The dead included two children and the biker, while nine persons suffered injuries. The ill-fated bus was carrying 44 passengers at the time of the accident. Most of the victims were charred beyond recognition, police said.
Ramesh, in his complaint, said that about 40 passengers were travelling in the V Kaveri Travels bus with registered number DD 01 N 9490. The Volvo bus was a 2+1 Multi Axle Sleeper AC with a seating capacity of 42. It was coming from Hyderabad and proceeding towards Bengaluru. The complainant boarded the bus near LB Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23 night. "In the early hours after crossing Kurnool, there was a loud sound and flames erupted in the front portion of the bus," said Ramesh in his complaint.
He broke the rear glass and escaped with his wife and children, sustaining a hand injury, while several others, including his 'family friend' G Ramesh died after getting trapped amid heavy smoke and fire. A motorcycle was found stuck under the front of the bus, and locals told Ramesh that the vehicle had rammed the bike at high speed and dragged it nearly 200 metres, causing sparks and fire, he said.
"A case has been registered at the Ulindakonda police station under section 125(a) (endangering human life), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of BNS Act," Kurnool SP Vikrant Patel told PTI.
Six Telangana Residents Among Dead
Meanwhile, Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said six persons from Telangana were among the dead. The minister, who visited the accident site, said 10 people who escaped the accident are stable and there is no threat to life.
Rao, who blamed the driver of the ill-fated bus for the accident, said the government would take special measures to prevent such mishaps. The owners of private buses should appoint trained drivers and the government would issue orders to ensure that the rules and regulations of the Transport department are followed by the bus operators, an official release quoted him as saying. (Agency inputs)
