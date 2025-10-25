ETV Bharat / state

Kurnool Bus Fire: Drivers Booked For Negligence, Speeding; 6 Telangana Residents Among Dead

Charred remains of a Hyderabad-bound private bus that caught fire after a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, Oct 24, 2025. ( PTI )

Kurnool: Police have registered a case against two drivers for alleged negligence and speeding in connection with the fatal bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the wee hours on Friday, which left 20 people dead.

The Ulindakonda Police in Kurnool district registered the case based on a complaint by N Ramesh, one of the survivors. The Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, with the blaze being triggered after the motorcycle with its fuel cap open was dragged underneath the vehicle, leaving 20 people dead.

"We have registered a case against the two bus drivers based on survivor N Ramesh's complaint, accusing them of negligent and over-speed driving in the Kurnool bus fire," PTI reported, quoting a police official.

The dead included two children and the biker, while nine persons suffered injuries. The ill-fated bus was carrying 44 passengers at the time of the accident. Most of the victims were charred beyond recognition, police said.

Ramesh, in his complaint, said that about 40 passengers were travelling in the V Kaveri Travels bus with registered number DD 01 N 9490. The Volvo bus was a 2+1 Multi Axle Sleeper AC with a seating capacity of 42. It was coming from Hyderabad and proceeding towards Bengaluru. The complainant boarded the bus near LB Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23 night. "In the early hours after crossing Kurnool, there was a loud sound and flames erupted in the front portion of the bus," said Ramesh in his complaint.