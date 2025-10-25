ETV Bharat / state

Kurnool Bus Fire: Deceased Motorcyclist Was Drunk Before Colliding With Ill-Fated Vehicle, CCTV Footage Shows

Hyderabad: In a major revelation into the tragic bus fire incident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool which left 20 people dead on Friday, the biker who collided with the bus before the blaze was drunk, the Closed Circuit Television(CCTV) camera of the fuel station has revealed.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Friday near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool where the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus traveling towards Karnataka capital Bengaluru went up in flames after colliding with a motorcycle. At least 20 people including the biker identified as Shivshankar died in the accident.

As investigation intensifies to ascertain the cause of the accident, CCTV footage has emerged on the Internet showing the deceased biker Shivashankar going to the petrol pump before the accident in a drunken state. In the CCTV footage, the rider along with another young pillion is seen arriving at the fuel station—both without helmets. As the duo reach near the filling station, the rider calls out for the attendant in an unsteady voice.