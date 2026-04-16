8 Killed, 12 Injured As Car Collides With Lorry In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
The accident occurred when a Bolero vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a ready-mix lorry.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:53 AM IST
Kurnool: At least eight people were killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Thursday.
The accident occurred when a Bolero vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a ready-mix lorry, resulting in a devastating impact that killed multiple passengers.
The pilgrims from Chikmagalur in Karnataka were going to visit Sri Raghavendra Swamy in Mantralayam. According to officials, a total of eight people died in the accident. Five victims were declared dead at the spot, while three others later succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital.
Around 10 to 12 individuals were injured in the mishap. The injured were promptly shifted to the Emmiganur hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, officials added.
Police teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the collision and launched rescue and relief operations. Efforts were made to evacuate the injured and clear the wreckage from the site.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Officials said further details are awaited as the probe progresses, and more information emerges regarding the circumstances leading to the collision.
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