ETV Bharat / state

8 Killed, 12 Injured As Car Collides With Lorry In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Kurnool: At least eight people were killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Thursday.

The accident occurred when a Bolero vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a ready-mix lorry, resulting in a devastating impact that killed multiple passengers.

The pilgrims from Chikmagalur in Karnataka were going to visit Sri Raghavendra Swamy in Mantralayam. According to officials, a total of eight people died in the accident. Five victims were declared dead at the spot, while three others later succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital.