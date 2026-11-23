ETV Bharat / state

Kuno's Cheetah KGP-13 Spotted In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Team To Launch Rescue Operation

Bharatpur: Preparations are underway to rescue cheetah KGP-13, which has moved out of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and reached the forests of Bayana in Rajasthan. A specialist team from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has left for Bayana to tranquilise the animal, capture it and transport it back to Kuno.

The cheetah has been staying in a forested area between Nagla Nirman and Nagla Bhand villages in the Bayana Kotwali area for the past two days. Its movement has been tracked in the bushes near the Delhi-Mumbai railway route.

Forest department teams are monitoring its location through a satellite collar. Bayana Ranger Pawan Vidhuri is stationed at the site along with forest personnel, while Rajasthan Forest Department teams will assist the Madhya Pradesh team in the rescue operation.

The specialist team from Madhya Pradesh will decide the timing, location and strategy for the operation.

Bharatpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bala Murugan said the cheetah from Kuno had been moving around the Bayana area for the past two days and was being continuously tracked by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department.

He said the rescue operation would follow the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The Rajasthan Forest Department is extending all possible assistance to the Madhya Pradesh team.

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department team will decide when and how to carry out the rescue. Meanwhile, the cheetah is safe, and forest officials are closely monitoring its movements.