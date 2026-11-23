Kuno's Cheetah KGP-13 Spotted In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Team To Launch Rescue Operation
Forest officials are monitoring the animal via satellite tracking as they prepare for a coordinated operation involving teams from two states.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Bharatpur: Preparations are underway to rescue cheetah KGP-13, which has moved out of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and reached the forests of Bayana in Rajasthan. A specialist team from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has left for Bayana to tranquilise the animal, capture it and transport it back to Kuno.
The cheetah has been staying in a forested area between Nagla Nirman and Nagla Bhand villages in the Bayana Kotwali area for the past two days. Its movement has been tracked in the bushes near the Delhi-Mumbai railway route.
Forest department teams are monitoring its location through a satellite collar. Bayana Ranger Pawan Vidhuri is stationed at the site along with forest personnel, while Rajasthan Forest Department teams will assist the Madhya Pradesh team in the rescue operation.
The specialist team from Madhya Pradesh will decide the timing, location and strategy for the operation.
Bharatpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bala Murugan said the cheetah from Kuno had been moving around the Bayana area for the past two days and was being continuously tracked by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department.
He said the rescue operation would follow the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The Rajasthan Forest Department is extending all possible assistance to the Madhya Pradesh team.
The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department team will decide when and how to carry out the rescue. Meanwhile, the cheetah is safe, and forest officials are closely monitoring its movements.
KGP-13 Reaches Bayana For Second Time Since May
This is the second time since May that cheetah KGP-13 has reached the Bandh Baretha forest area in Bayana. Earlier, the big cat had spent around 15 days moving through different forests in the region. Its presence was also recorded in the Gajanuwa forests.
Following its return to Bayana, forest officials are preparing to safely capture the cheetah and take it back to Kuno National Park. In view of the cheetah's presence, the Forest Department has issued an advisory for residents of nearby villages.
Villagers have been advised not to enter forests alone, visit bushes or isolated areas, or approach the animal. They have also been asked to maintain a safe distance from the cheetah.
The department has urged residents not to approach or surround the animal if they spot it, and instead to inform forest officials immediately.
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