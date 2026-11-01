Kuno Cheetah CCB-4 Crosses Into Rajasthan; Interstate Monitoring Launched
The Botswana-born cheetah CCB-4 traveled 16 kilometers into the forests of Rajasthan's Baran district, triggering an interstate tracking operation, reports Laxmi Chand Nagar
Published : November 1, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Baran: A Botswana-born African cheetah from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park has crossed into Rajasthan, traveling 16 kilometers into the Baran district forests on Friday night. The scenario has prompted joint real-time monitoring and tracking by wildlife teams from both states.
According to officials, the male cheetah, CCB-4, crossed the state border from Kurkuta village in Madhya Pradesh into Kurkuti village in Rajasthan on Friday and then traveled through Dua, Silori and Khushiara before reaching the Anjaronda forest area within the Kelwara range.
“The big cat is currently located in the Anjaronda forest area within the Kelwara range. Teams from Kuno National Park and the local Kelwara forest range have been deployed to monitor the animal, and its movements are being tracked in real-time,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests Vivekanand Manikrao.
CCB-4, which is a two-and-a-half to three-year-old, was brought to India on February 28, as part of the third batch of “Project Cheetah”. The group of nine cheetahs, six females and three males, from Botswana was transported to Gwalior aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft before being airlifted to Kuno National Park.
“After completing quarantine in specialised ‘boma’ enclosures, CCB-4 was released into the wild, where he later separated from his two sisters,” the wildlife officials said.
In September 2026, CCB-4 made history by forming a rare, cross-national hunting alliance with an Indian-born male cheetah, KNG-23.
“Despite different origins and an age gap of several months, the two unrelated males began hunting, feeding, and grooming together, a behaviour typically reserved for biological brothers,” they said.
The officials also explained the reason why the Baran region is highly appealing to African cheetahs. “The open, semi-arid scrub forests and grasslands of Baran district are a perfect habitat for cheetahs, who avoid dense canopy cover to hunt prey like chital, chinkara, and nilgai calves,” they said.
The region has emerged as a favoured corridor for the introduced species. Previously, the cubs KP-2 and KP-3 spent significant time here, while a female named Veera and her cub KPV-2 spent 27 days in these forests before returning to Kuno in late September, officials added.
Meanwhile, the forest officials said the monitoring personnel were deployed 24x7 on the ground to manage the current crossover.
“The local forest department personnel are also working alongside the specialised Kuno team to keep the cheetah under close observation,” Kelwara range ranger Devraj Suman said.
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