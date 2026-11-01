ETV Bharat / state

Kuno Cheetah CCB-4 Crosses Into Rajasthan; Interstate Monitoring Launched

Baran: A Botswana-born African cheetah from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park has crossed into Rajasthan, traveling 16 kilometers into the Baran district forests on Friday night. The scenario has prompted joint real-time monitoring and tracking by wildlife teams from both states.

According to officials, the male cheetah, CCB-4, crossed the state border from Kurkuta village in Madhya Pradesh into Kurkuti village in Rajasthan on Friday and then traveled through Dua, Silori and Khushiara before reaching the Anjaronda forest area within the Kelwara range.

“The big cat is currently located in the Anjaronda forest area within the Kelwara range. Teams from Kuno National Park and the local Kelwara forest range have been deployed to monitor the animal, and its movements are being tracked in real-time,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests Vivekanand Manikrao.

Cheetahs in Kuno National Park (ETV Bharat)

CCB-4, which is a two-and-a-half to three-year-old, was brought to India on February 28, as part of the third batch of “Project Cheetah”. The group of nine cheetahs, six females and three males, from Botswana was transported to Gwalior aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft before being airlifted to Kuno National Park.

“After completing quarantine in specialised ‘boma’ enclosures, CCB-4 was released into the wild, where he later separated from his two sisters,” the wildlife officials said.

In September 2026, CCB-4 made history by forming a rare, cross-national hunting alliance with an Indian-born male cheetah, KNG-23.